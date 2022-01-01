IDEA Speaker Series

Join Kinky Boots cast members for the kickoff of the 2022-2023 IDEA Series with a discussion on identity, inclusivity, and acceptance.

Kinky Boots follows the story of Charlie Price as he reluctantly inherits his father’s shoe factory. Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible. Kinky Boots demonstrates how a change in mindset can lead to a change in your whole world.

You are invited to this post-show talkback after the matinee on Sunday, September 25th at 4:30PM. This Speaker Series discussion is free of cost!

Limited tickets are still available for the Kinky Boots Sunday, September 25th 2PM matinee if you would like to attend the show before the discussion. Tickets can be reserved at: https://thefulton.org/ or by calling: (717) 397-7425