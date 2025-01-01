Tickets
Jesus Christ Superstar Jesus Christ Superstar

Coming Soon!

A timeless work, the edgy rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

February 7 - March 16  

The Irish And How They Got That Way

Returning by popular demand!

February 22 - March 8  

Aladdin

Wishes do come true!

We are a regional theatre creating exceptional

experiences that move the collective soul of our community.

The Fulton Theatre strives to make each production unique and unlike others you may have seen. Productions that are new to the community, relevant to the community, or different from what they have seen before. We have overheard many guests say, during previous productions, “I have seen this before, but this is better than I remember.” Art evolves and it is our goal to bring you top-notch quality productions that are timely and relevant to your lives or the way you like to be entertained. Discover the Theatre ›

Season Sponsor

Season Co-Sponsors

Thank you to our season sponsors! Become a Sponsor ›

Theatre Accessibility

Fulton Theatre is deeply committed to providing access to the arts, regardless of ability or financial need. Explore our accessibility services and accommodations More Info ›

Fulton Academy

Our programs develop theatre arts tools and also important lifelong skills such as creativity, communication, and building confidence. Registration is now open! Discover Classes ›

Seating Chart and House Map

View seat section and stair locations. House Map ›

Give a gift that truly makes an impact for

countless lives in our community

Ignite the love for theatre in our community by becoming a patron of the theatre. Your gift contributes to the magic behind the scenes of our productions and supports competitive, living wages for all of the artists who work at the Fulton. With the help of your kind support, we are able to give back to our community and cultivate a love for the arts within the hearts of students through programs such as our Fulton Academy. Whether it be big or small, make a difference in our community today!

