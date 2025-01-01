February 7 - March 16
The Irish And How They Got That Way
Returning by popular demand!
February 22 - March 8
Aladdin
Wishes do come true!
We are a regional theatre creating exceptional
experiences that move the collective soul of our community.
The Fulton Theatre strives to make each production unique and unlike others you may have seen. Productions that are new to the community, relevant to the community, or different from what they have seen before. We have overheard many guests say, during previous productions, “I have seen this before, but this is better than I remember.” Art evolves and it is our goal to bring you top-notch quality productions that are timely and relevant to your lives or the way you like to be entertained. Discover the Theatre ›
Season Sponsor
Season Co-Sponsors
Thank you to our season sponsors! Become a Sponsor ›
Give a gift that truly makes an impact for
countless lives in our community
Ignite the love for theatre in our community by becoming a patron of the theatre. Your gift contributes to the magic behind the scenes of our productions and supports competitive, living wages for all of the artists who work at the Fulton. With the help of your kind support, we are able to give back to our community and cultivate a love for the arts within the hearts of students through programs such as our Fulton Academy. Whether it be big or small, make a difference in our community today!