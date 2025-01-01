We are a regional theatre creating exceptional experiences that move the collective soul of our community.

The Fulton Theatre strives to make each production unique and unlike others you may have seen. Productions that are new to the community, relevant to the community, or different from what they have seen before. We have overheard many guests say, during previous productions, “I have seen this before, but this is better than I remember.” Art evolves and it is our goal to bring you top-notch quality productions that are timely and relevant to your lives or the way you like to be entertained. Discover the Theatre ›