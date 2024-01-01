Charlie Bensinger
Herb/Chenille
Charlie Bensinger is so excited and grateful to be returning to the Fulton Theatre! Over the past year, you may have seen Charlie in the Fulton’s productions of Titanic, Sleeping Beauty, and Joseph. He is a recent graduate of Temple University with a BFA in Musical Theater. Special thanks to Marc, Joey, and all of his incredible family and friends for the endless love and support!
Ashley Calderon
Junie B. Jones
Ashley is excited to be back at the Fulton in a musical based on her favorite childhood book! Fulton Credits: In the Heights and the Holiday Cabaret. Other Credits: The Science of Stuff (Aria Marx/Gretna); Off the Yellow Brick Road (Dorothy Understudy/Prima); and The Prom (Emma/EPAC). She will be returning to the Fulton in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory this summer!! She wants to thank her mother, family, and friends for always supporting her in everything she does! Insta: @_ashleycalderon
Melissa Faraci
Jose/ Lucille/Bobbi Jean
Armed with a degree in music theater from Shenandoah University, Mel has been fortunate to perform around the world by land and by sea. Fulton credits: 9 to 5, Key West, In the Heights, Addams Family, and more. Thanks as always to her husband Kevin, her little love Lucy, to Marc and Joey for the opportunities, and to this beautiful community of artistic goofballs here in Lancaster who adamantly support live theatre!
Joshua William Green*
Mr. Scary/ Daddy/ Mrs. Gutzman
His last appearance on the Fulton stage was as Booker T. Washington in RAGTIME IN CONCERT in July 2023. Since moving to Lancaster from Manhattan in 2021, Joshua has become very involved in the local theatre community as a performer, director, and choreographer. Notable credits include the RAGTIME National Tour 2016, FINDING NEVERLAND National Tour 2018, The 2018 Grammy Awards (Sam Smith BGV), and America’s Got Talent season 16 competitor.
Ethan Reimel
Sheldon/Camille/Lennie
Ethan is thrilled to return to the Fulton stage for Junie B. Jones! He was most recently seen in the ensemble of 9 to 5 here at the Fulton. Other credits include Ragtime: In Concert (Fulton), Nick in The Prom (EPAC), and Jesus Christ Superstar (EPAC). Ethan is also a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He would like to thank his friends and family for their unending love and support!
Katie Sina*
Mother/May/ Grace
Joyous to be a part of Junie B! Fulton Family series’ roles include: Ruby (Sleeping Beauty), Evil Queen (Snow White), Guardian (Rapunzel), Christmas Carol. Fulton Mainstage: Violet (9 to 5), Elsa (the Sound of Music), Helen (Fun Home), Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins) Truly Scrumptious (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang!) & more. She thanks Steph Jo, Joey, Marc & Fulton theatre for this opportunity to play. Love to Andy. She dedicates this to her favorite first & third grader, the greatest kids- A & C.