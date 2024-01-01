Ashley is excited to be back at the Fulton in a musical based on her favorite childhood book! Fulton Credits: In the Heights and the Holiday Cabaret. Other Credits: The Science of Stuff (Aria Marx/Gretna); Off the Yellow Brick Road (Dorothy Understudy/Prima); and The Prom (Emma/EPAC). She will be returning to the Fulton in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory this summer!! She wants to thank her mother, family, and friends for always supporting her in everything she does! Insta: @_ashleycalderon