The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse.

Conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn & Steve Cuden

Music by Frank Wildhorn

Book & Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse