Mainstage Series
Driving Miss Daisy
September 12 - September 28, 2025
A warm-hearted, humorous and affecting study of the unlikely relationship between an aging, crotchety white Southern lady, and a proud, soft-spoken black man. A long-running Off-Broadway success and an Academy Award-winning film.
by Alfred Uhry
Jekyll & Hyde
October 10 - November 2, 2025
The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse.
Conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn & Steve Cuden
Music by Frank Wildhorn
Book & Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse
Elf
November 21 - December 28, 2025
Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.
Music by Matthew Sklar
Lyrics by Chad Beguelin
Book by Thomas Meehan & Bob Martin
And Then There Were None
February 13 - March 8, 2026
A thrilling whodunit. One of Agatha Christie’s most foreboding tales and a masterpiece of dramatic construction, this classic play’s growing sense of dread and unfaltering tension will keep you guessing to the very end.
by Agatha Christie
Hairspray
April 10 - May 3, 2026
You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance. The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.
Book by Thomas Meehan & Mark O’Donnell
Music by Marc Shaiman
Lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman
West Side Story
June 12 - July 12, 2026
Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to 1950s New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the “American” Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.
Book by Arthur Laurents
Music by Leonard Bernstein
Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Ellen Arnold Groff Studio Series
Deceived
October 24 - November 16, 2025
Bella Manningham thinks she’s losing her mind. In the evenings, she hears strange sounds and the gaslights dim for no apparent reason. But is she losing her grip on reason, or is it being loosened for her? Patrick Hamilton’s 1938 play gave us the word we now use for an insidious form of mental abuse. This new adaptation from Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson is a gripping thriller: Will the gaslight have its intended, murderous, effect?
by Johnna Wright & Patty Jamieson
It's a Wonderful Life
December 5 - December 28, 2025
This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.
Adapted by Joe Landry
Every Brilliant Thing
January 16 - February 1, 2026
You’re six years old. Mum’s in hospital. Dad says she’s “done something stupid.” She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that’s brilliant about the world. Everything that’s worth living for. 1. Ice cream. 2. Kung Fu movies. 3. Burning things. 4. Laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose. 5. Construction cranes. 6. Me. You leave it on her pillow. You know she’s read it because she’s corrected your spelling. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own. A play about depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love.
by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe
The Shark is Broken
February 27 - March 22, 2026
JAWS, the first summer blockbuster movie is being filmed—but no one working on the film would know it. Dive deep into the tumultuous, murky waters of the making of a major motion picture with testy, feuding costars, unpredictable weather, and a shark prop whose constant breakdowns are looking like an omen for the future of the movie. In this comedy co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, the short tempers of Jaws stars Robert Shaw (father of co-writer Ian), Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider take center stage as they bond, argue, drink, gamble, and pray for an end to the shoot, not knowing it will change their lives forever.
by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon
Dear Evan Hansen
April 24 - May 17, 2026
Our first show ever in Castagna Hall!
All his life, Evan Hansen has felt invisible. But when a tragic event shocks the community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else.
Book by Steven Levenson
Music & Lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
Eichmann Family Series
The Nutcracker
December 6 - December 27, 2025
Based on the E.T.A. Hofmann tale made universal by Tchaikovsky’s ballet, this musical theatre show tells the traditional story, but with an original twist. In this version, the children in the story, Marie and Fritz, are each given a special present from their uncle. Fritz receives a toy Mouse King and Marie receives a regal Nutcracker. Marie falls asleep and dreams of a magical place where dolls and toys come to life. She meets a variety of characters along the way, and they all create an enchanted story.
Treasure Island
April 18 - May 2, 2026
The story of a boy who has to find meaning in his life, who has to grow up and become a man. It recounts the adventures of Jim Hawkins and his coming of age with the help of a motley crew of pirates and a quest that tests his spirit and his courage. Robin and Clark have created a colorful, vibrant, family show with unforgettable characters, and plenty of dancing, singing, and action to delight every audience.
