Shear Madness Cast

is beyond thrilled to return home to her Fulton family having been here with the Sound of Music, Murder on the Orient Express, Veronica’s Room, White Christmas, Mary Poppins, Gaslight. Broadway: The Rose Tattoo. The Graduate, Me and My Girl, Evita, On The Twentieth Century, Allegro, and Lady in the Dark for ENCORES! Tours: Fiddler on The Roof, Hairspray, 42 Street, La Cage Aux Folles, Me and My Girl, Cancan. Regional; over 50 productions. TV: Madame Secretary, Search Party, Elementary, Person of Interest, Law and Order, Hi Honey I’m Home (series regular), The Sopranos, All My Children, Follies, and A Sondheim Celebration (PBS). Eternal love and thanks to Marc Robin.