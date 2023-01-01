Shear Madness Cast

Jake Blouch*
Nick O’Brien
Jake is delighted to be making his Fulton debut. See What I Wanna See (11th Hour Theatre Co., Barrymore Award) Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf (Theater Exile) HONK!, One Man Two Guvnors (Delaware Theatre Co.) A Man for All Seasons, As You Like It, Henry V, The Liar (Lantern Theatre Co.) Three Sisters, Superior Donuts, A Little Night Music (Arden Theatre Co.) Assistance (Wilma Theater). Mauritius, Unnecessary Farce, Man of La Mancha (Act II Playhouse). Love to Sophie and the pets.
Susan Cella*
Mrs. Shubert
is beyond thrilled to return home to her Fulton family having been here with the Sound of Music, Murder on the Orient Express, Veronica’s Room, White Christmas, Mary Poppins, Gaslight. Broadway: The Rose Tattoo. The Graduate, Me and My Girl, Evita, On The Twentieth Century, Allegro, and Lady in the Dark for ENCORES! Tours: Fiddler on The Roof, Hairspray, 42 Street, La Cage Aux Folles, Me and My Girl, Cancan. Regional; over 50 productions. TV: Madame Secretary, Search Party, Elementary, Person of Interest, Law and Order, Hi Honey I’m Home (series regular), The Sopranos, All My Children, Follies, and A Sondheim Celebration (PBS). Eternal love and thanks to Marc Robin.
Joshua William Green*
Tony Whitcomb
is an actor, singer, dancer and director originally from Youngstown, Ohio. He attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and Youngstown State University. He’s done two Broadway National Tours (Ragtime, Finding Neverland), America’s Got Talent, 2018 Grammy Awards, and was the vocal captain in Rocktopia on Broadway! He made his directorial debut in october with The Color Purple at Ephrata Performing Arts Center. “The Fulton always feels like home.” Joshuawilliamgreen.net @joshuawilliamgreen
Ben Michael*
Eddie Lawrence (u/s Nick)
Ben is excited to be back at The Fulton after appearing as Emmett in Legally Blonde in 2016. Other credits include: the Original Broadway Company of Paradise Square, Henri on the National Tour of An American in Paris, The Beast in Beauty and the Beast, and Cable in South Pacific. Many thanks to Joey, Joe, Marc, and the entire Fulton community. Ben is a member of the 2025 class of the Mindfulness Meditation Teacher Certification Program, created by Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield.
Rebecca Robbins*
Barbara Demarco
Broadway: A Tale of Two Cities, The Phantom of The Opera. Off Broadway: Fiorello!, Fanny, Music In The Air, The New Moon, The Pajama Game, My Fair Lady, The Music Teacher. Fulton: Rags, The Sound of Music. Upcoming: Cinderella (Sacramento Music Circus), The Sound of Music (Pittsburgh CLO). Heartfelt thanks to Joe Popp and everyone at The Fulton, especially Joey Abramowicz, and always, Marc Robin. Love to MFK. RebeccaRobbins.com, @rebrobbins.
Mark Tinkey
Mikey Thomas (u/s Tony/Eddie)
Mark is thrilled to be back at The Fulton having recently understudied the role of Chris in The Play That Goes Wrong. Other credits include FBI Girl, Ah, Wilderness!, and All My Sons for Pittsburgh Playhouse. Forbidden Broadway, Shear Madness, and A Musical Christmas Carol for PCLO. Thanks to Marc, Joey, and Joe!
Understudies
Alyssa Crook
u/s Barbara Demarco
Alyssa Crook is excited to be working on her first production with the Fulton Theatre. Alyssa is a local actress who can be seen at the Strasburg Railroad in their Murder Mystery production as Rose Holt, as their resident sheriff Mary Farthing, and as Bonnie in the upcoming stunt spectacular Bonnie and Clyde. Thank you to everyone who made her participation in Shear Madness possible! @_alyssacrook_
Duane Hespell
u/s Nick O’Brien
Duane is thrilled for this first opportunity to support a show at The Fulton. Thanks to Joe Popp and the Fulton team! Duane took in much of the “madness” during its early days in Boston and is thrilled, finally, to be exploring the fun from inside the salon. Duane’s recent local credits include A Christmas Carol, Amazing Grace, The Importance of Being Earnest (Servant Stage); First Date, Big Fish (Prima); Frankenstein – A New Musical, Twelfth Night, Nora (TSS); and The Crucible (Susquehanna Stage Company)
Anita Lewis
u/s Mrs. Shubert
Fulton Theatre debut! For Gretna Theatre: Meet Me in St. Louis (Anna Smith), Broadway Bound (Blanche), Murder on the Nile (Louise), and The Wizard of OZ (Glinda/Aunt Em). Other credits include: Spamalot (Lady of the Lake), Young Frankenstein (Elizabeth), Company (Sarah), and The Women (Mary Haines).
Luke Reed
u/s Mikey/Tony
Luke Reed (first season) has been a regular company member at Shakespeare & Company and Totem Pole Playhouse, and is thrilled to be joining The Fulton family with this wild production! He is a director, performer, and education artist from Shippensburg, PA—go Greyhounds!
*Member of Actor’s Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.