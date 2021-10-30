Tickets
Shows Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Current Season

An Electrifying 2021/2022 Season!

Cinderella

Our Current Mainstage Production!

Box Office

Tickets, subscriptions and group information

Season Subscriptions

Save up to 40% when you become a subscriber

Show Archives

Explore the archives of past shows at the Fulton!

Plan Your Visit

Theatre info, accessibility, parking and more

Organization

Leadership, staff, and board members

History

Delve into the Fulton’s rich story

Tours

Experience our historic roots firsthand

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Schools

Partnering with schools to provide arts education

Opportunities

Other ways to be a part of the community

Academy

Developing the next generation of artists

Individual Support

Support Fulton's impact in the community

Corporate Sponsorship

Opportunities to help sustain our impact

Volunteer

Serve as a part of the Fulton team

Other Ways to Support

More great ways to show your support

Group Discounts

Group benefits start with as few as 12 people

Group Request Form

Request tickets online

Box Office

Tickets, subscriptions and group information

Group Theatre Tours

Experience our historic roots firsthand
Tickets
Shows ›

Current Season

Cinderella

Box Office

Season Subscriptions

Show Archives
Theatre ›

Plan Your Visit

Organization

History

Tours
Community ›

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Schools

Opportunities

Academy
Support ›

Individual Support

Corporate Sponsorship

Volunteer

Other Ways to Support
Groups ›

Group Discounts

Group Request Form

Box Office

Group Theatre Tours

November 9 - January 2

Buy Tickets

The grandest fairy tale of them all!  

The Fulton Theatre embarks on the largest production in its history, with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Dozens of custom and handcrafted costumes will sparkle underneath the stage lights and invite audiences into the magical world of LIVE theatre. Magic continues as the carriage, built exclusively for the Fulton Theatre in New York, transforms right before your eyes! The Fulton Theatre was granted special rights for this Enchanted version, with inclusiveness and diversity. Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay starring Brandy, and Whitney Houston, this version of the magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein’s hallmarks of originality, charm, and elegance.

* With the Health and Safety of Our Actors, Creative Team, Musicians, and Our Dedicated Audiences Top of Mind, Masks Are Required for this Production. Masks Must Be Worn At All Times, Except While Eating or Drinking in the Theatre or Lobby Areas. Thank You for Your Understanding, and for Your Continued Support.

Approximate Runtime; Act 1 60 mins / 20 minute Intermission / Act 2 60 mins – Total 2 hours 20 minutes

Meet the Cast! ›

Season Sponsor

Season Co-Sponsors

Production Co-Sponsor

Media Services Sponsor

Audience Services Sponsor

Opening Night Sponsor

Pay-what-you-want Sponsor

Print Partner

Creative Partner

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Music by Richard Rodgers

A few of our favorite moments!

Get Your Tickets

For info on special pricing, including groups and student rush and accessibility, visit the Box Office

Box Office

Special Performances

No upcoming special performances.

November 2021

Sun

Mon

Tue

Wed

Thu

Fri

Sat

31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
7:30 PM
10
7:30 PM
11
7:30 PM
12
8:00 PM
13
2:00 PM 8:00 PM
14
2:00 PM
15
16
7:30 PM
17
2:00 PM 7:30 PM
18
7:30 PM
19
8:00 PM
20
Audio Description Open Captions ASL Interpretation
2:00 PM 8:00 PM
21
2:00 PM
22
23
Audio Description Open Captions
7:30 PM
Buy
24
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

November 24th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
25
26
8:00 PM
Buy
27
2:00 PM 8:00 PM

November 27th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (8:00 PM)
28
2:00 PM
Buy
29
30
7:30 PM
Buy
1
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

December 1st

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
2
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

December 2nd

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
3
8:00 PM
Buy
4
2:00 PM 8:00 PM

December 4th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (8:00 PM)

Sun

Mon

Tue

Wed

Thu

Fri

Sat

28
2:00 PM
Buy
29
30
7:30 PM
Buy
1
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

December 1st

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
2
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

December 2nd

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
3
8:00 PM
Buy
4
2:00 PM 8:00 PM

December 4th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (8:00 PM)
5
2:00 PM
Buy
6
7
7:30 PM
Buy
8
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

December 8th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
9
7:30 PM
Buy
10
8:00 PM
Buy
11
2:00 PM 8:00 PM

December 11th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (8:00 PM)
12
2:00 PM
13
14
15
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

December 15th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
16
7:30 PM
Buy
17
8:00 PM
Buy
18
2:00 PM 8:00 PM

December 18th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (8:00 PM)
19
2:00 PM
Buy
20
21
7:30 PM
Buy
22
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

December 22nd

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
23
7:30 PM
Buy
24
25
26
2:00 PM
Buy
27
28
7:30 PM
Buy
29
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

December 29th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
30
7:30 PM
Buy
31
1

Sun

Mon

Tue

Wed

Thu

Fri

Sat

26
2:00 PM
Buy
27
28
7:30 PM
Buy
29
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

December 29th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
30
7:30 PM
Buy
31
1
2
2:00 PM
Buy
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Evening (8:00 PM)
Evening (7:30 PM)
Matinee (2:00 PM)

Special Performances

No upcoming special performances.

Share your Fulton experience!

Use the Show hashtag to share your experience at the Fulton with us and engage in the theatre community! We can’t wait to see your side of the story.

#FultonTheatre  