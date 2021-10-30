The grandest fairy tale of them all!
The Fulton Theatre embarks on the largest production in its history, with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Dozens of custom and handcrafted costumes will sparkle underneath the stage lights and invite audiences into the magical world of LIVE theatre. Magic continues as the carriage, built exclusively for the Fulton Theatre in New York, transforms right before your eyes! The Fulton Theatre was granted special rights for this Enchanted version, with inclusiveness and diversity. Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay starring Brandy, and Whitney Houston, this version of the magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein’s hallmarks of originality, charm, and elegance.
* With the Health and Safety of Our Actors, Creative Team, Musicians, and Our Dedicated Audiences Top of Mind, Masks Are Required for this Production. Masks Must Be Worn At All Times, Except While Eating or Drinking in the Theatre or Lobby Areas. Thank You for Your Understanding, and for Your Continued Support.
Approximate Runtime; Act 1 60 mins / 20 minute Intermission / Act 2 60 mins – Total 2 hours 20 minutes
Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II
Music by Richard Rodgers
