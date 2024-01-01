9 to 5 Cast
Nicholas Ammon
Josh Newstead
is thrilled to be back at the Fulton where he appeared in Grease (Teen Ensemble) last season! He is a Pequea Valley High School senior with ambitions to pursue Musical Theatre in college. Favorite credits include: Jesus Christ Superstar (Apostle) with EPAC, Newsies (Jack Kelly), Wizard of Oz (Scarecrow), and Peter and the Starcatcher (Peter) at Pequea Valley. He thanks his family and everyone at Fulton for this amazing opportunity! IG: @nickammon29
Delaney Bigley
Ensemble/ Candy Striper
DELANEY BIGLEY (Ensemble) is thrilled to return to the Fulton, having previously performed in their productions of The Sound of Music (Postulant/Liesl u/s), Mamma Mia! (Ensemble), and Shrek (Peter Pan/Teen Fiona). Other professional credits include The Little Mermaid (Arista), The Wedding Singer (Holly), and Oliver! (Bet). Delaney would like to thank her parents for their constant love, support, and encouragement as she pursues her passions. Soli Deo Gloria!
Kelly Liz Bolick*
Ensemble/ Dance Capt.
Kelly Liz Bolick is thrilled to be returning to the Fulton Theatre! Previous Fulton shows: Joseph, Something Rotten!, White Christmas, 42nd St, Mamma Mia, & Together We Celebrate. Additional credits: Southern Comfort (Public Theater); First International Tour of Beauty & The Beast; Beautiful The Carole King Musical (Muny); Mary Poppins (NCT); Newsies, White Christmas (ACCC); Beauty & the Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Singin in the Rain (MSMT); and West Side Story (Ravinia). @kellylizbolick
Madison Paige Buck
Ensemble/ Kathy/ u/s Dora Lee Rhodes
Thrilled to return to the Fulton stage! Lancaster native. BA from Temple University. Credits: Les Miserables (Cosette/Ensemble; ARLT, Fulton), Beehive (Pattie; Prather Productions/ Virginia Rep.), Crazy For You (Polly Baker; Candlelight), What Happens in Vegas (Lead Vocalist; Fireside Theatre), six years with American Music Theatre (Lead Vocalist), Princess Cruise Line and Holland America Line (Lead Vocalist). Endless gratitude to Marc and Joey, and love to her family and Ben. @madisonpaigebuck
David Buergler
Ensemble/ u/s Joe
David is thrilled to be returning to The Fulton! Previous Fulton credits include: Rueben (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Robin ( Something Rotten), Younger Brother (Ragtime Concert), and Bandmaster Wallace Hartley (Titanic). Much love to George and Eloise. IG: dbuerg23
Kennedy Caughell*
Judy Bernly
Kennedy Caughell is excited to make her Fulton debut! She was most recently seen performing at the Kennedy Center in Tick Tick Boom, directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Broadway/ Nat’l Tours: Paradise Square, Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812, Beautiful (Carole King), Wicked (Elphaba Standby) & American Idiot (Heather). Regional: The Songs of Carole King at Papermill Playhouse, Great Comet of 1812 at PCLO(Sonya), Paradise Square (Berkley Rep), & Mary Poppins (Mary), TV/Film: Law & Order: SVU, & The Outlier (Katya). This Performance is dedicated to her mother, Tracye–The original trailblazing woman in a man’s world. Thank you for forging a path in this world for all of us after you to follow–I love you! Elon BFA. Love to Tim, Fam, the K’s, and DGRW, for believing in me! Twitter/Insta: @KennedyCaughell. Psalms 59:11
Aaron Patrick Craven*
Dwayne/Ensemble
Aaron is proud to make his Fulton debut! New York Credits include A Chorus Line (Encores!) and Broadway Backwards. National Tours: Dirty Dancing (Johnny), A Chorus Line (Zach), and West Side Story (Tony U/S). Select regional credits include the Goodspeed, Kennedy Center, Music Theatre Wichita, Paramount (Aurora), and Flat Rock Playhouse. Aaron holds his BFA and is a graduate of the Maggie Flanigan Conservatory. Love and thanks to the family! @aaronpatrickcraven
Ariane Dolan*
Ensemble/Margaret/ u/s Roz
Thrilled to be back at the Fulton! Ari has been dancing a long time and done LOTS of shows in lots of theaters, too many to list, many of them with Marc Robin (any show, anywhere, any time) She lives in Chicago, and also teaches Jazz, Ballet and MT Jazz at Columbia College, Roosevelt University and The Ruth Page School. Film: Save the Last Dance (Ballet Double), Dhoom 3 (Dancer) Proudly AEA. Love always to Richard.
Melissa Faraci
Ensemble/ Maria/ u/s Violet
(she/her) is delighted to be back at The Fulton! Fulton credits; It Happened in Key West, In the Heights, The Very Fractured Tale of Robinhood (TYA), Suessical (TYA), and The Addams Family. Before moving to Lancaster, she spent several years traveling and performing on cruise ships. Now, she spends her time taking pictures and playing the most important role as mama to Lucy. So much love and thanks to Kevin, Lucy, and my parents for their constant support.
Sara Gallo*
Ensemble/ Missy Hart/ u/s Judy
Sara is stoked to be back at the Fulton! Fulton: A Christmas Story, Mamma Mia, Evita. Broadway & 1st National Tour: 1776. TV: Sophia in Hallmarks A Holiday Spectacular. Regional: MUNY, Ogunquit Playhouse, Tuacahn, TUTS, North Shore Music Theatre, Walnut Street Theatre, Theatre By The Sea, Gateway Playhouse. The Boston Conservatory. Much love to Marc, Bob Cline, Joey, BLOC, & her family-especially her husband, Joe. Sara is also a private voice and performance coach. Instagram: @sarajgallo
Blake Hammond*
Ensemble/ Tinsworthy
Hannah Hubbard
Ensemble
Hannah is thrilled to be back at the Fulton for the fourth time! You may have seen her earlier this year in “Something Rotten” or “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” or last season in “White Christmas”! When not on stage, Hannah enjoys reading, playing Mario Party, or hanging out with her favorite Ryno. Hannah would like to thank her friends, family, Mom, Dad, and fur brother Kobe. So pour yourself a cup of ambition and enjoy the show! Follow me 🙂 @h.hubs
Matthew Irani
Ensemble
Matthew is excited to be making his Fulton Theatre debut in the cast of 9 to 5! He was last seen in the ensemble/featured dancer of “Fiddler on the Roof” at Theater Harrisburg. Matthew was nominated for a Hershey Theater Apollo Award in 2021, for his role of Terry Connor in Side Show at CD East High School. He is a dance instructor at Richie School of Dance. Thank you to my mom for for all your endless support, and Kelly for giving me guidance and pushing me!
Charis Leos*
Roz Keith
Charis, a familiar face to Fulton audiences , most recently appeared in their productions of Misery( Annie Wilkes) and Titanic(Alice Beane). In her 25+ years in professional theatre, she has had the pleasure of perfoming all over the country. She is grateful to be back in beautiful Lancaster!! Thank you for supporting live theatre. CLG. Please see CharisLeos.com
Albert Linsdell
Ensemble/ Bob Enright
Albert is originally from England and trained in London at the prestigious Arts Educational School London, graduating with a BA (Hons) in Musical Theatre. Since then, he has performed in various musicals and pantomimes in England, and onboard cruise ships with Cunard and P&O. Albert was most recently seen performing as a Featured Singer in ‘The First Noel’ at American Music Theatre. Instagram @albertlinsdellmt
Erin Mary Lynch
Ensemble
Erin Mary is so excited to be making her Fulton Theater debut. A 2020 graduate of the Sight and Sound Conservatory, she has most recently been seen on stage at Sight and Sound Theaters. Her favorite credits include Elle Woods (Legally Blonde PPAS) and Yocheved U/S (Moses S&S). Thank you to Marc and Joey for this opportunity, to Mrs Abrom, Syv, Kels, her family, and her parents for their constant support, and especially to God. All glory to Him. Jeremiah 29:11
McGee Maddox*
Ensemble/ Detective/ u/s Dwayne
A South Carolina native, Mr. Maddox learned to dance from Carlos Agudelo and Lona Gomez. After spending time as a principal dancer with the National Ballet of Canada (Toronto), he made his Broadway tour debut in 2017 as Jerry Mulligan in the first national tour of An American in Paris. That was followed by the first national tour of the Broadway revival of Cats as The Rum Tum Tugger. He’s excited to make his debut at The Fulton and would like to thank his Family and Friends for their support.
Ben Michael*
Ensemble/ Dick/ u/s Hart/ u/s Tinsworthy
Ben is excited to be back at The Fulton after appearing in “Legally Blonde” as Emmett and in “Shear Madness” in the studio last spring. Broadway: “Paradise Square.” National Tour: Henri in “An American in Paris.” Other credits include Beast in “Beauty and the Beast,” Cable in “South Pacific,” Jervis in “Daddy Long Legs,” and Bob Wallace in “White Christmas.” He is a member of the 2025 class of the Mindfulness Meditation Teacher Certification Program, created by Tara Brach and Jack Kornfield.
Carolyn Anne Miller*
Dora Lee Rhodes
Carolyn is so happy to be back home at the Fulton reprising the role of Doralee! She recently played Doralee at MSMT this past summer. Other credits include Titanic (Kate McGowan, Fulton/MSMT), Something Rotten (Portia, Fulton/MSMT), Take Me To The World starring Tituss Burgess (Ensemble, Carnegie Hall), Frozen (Anna, DCL), Les Mis (Eponine, MTW), Betty Blue Eyes (Veronica, N. American premier at MTW). Big love to mom, dad, Matthew and Daisy.
Trevail Maurice
Ensemble
Recent credits include: Joseph Amazing Technical Dream Coat (Fulton theater); Peter Pan (Fulton theater); Ragtime (Fulton theater) Big Fish(Servant stage); The wizard of oz; TinMan (fulton theater) Robin Hood; (fulton theater), The Wiz; us scarecrow/Tin man, (fulton theater). The Color Purple; preacher/ol mister, (Ephrata performing arts center). Thank you family and friends. And special Thanks to Marc Robin and Joey for believing/investing in always challenging me to grow. Forever grateful!
Will Ray*
Franklin Hart, Jr
Will is thrilled to be back at the Fulton Theatre where he was last seen as Bob Walace in White Christmas. Other Fulton favorites include; The Sound of Music (Captain Von Trapp), Miss Saigon (Chris), and Murder on the Orient Express (Samuel Ratchett). Broadway/National Tours; Les Miserables (Jean Valjean U/S), Finding Neverland (JM Barrie), Little House on the Prairie (Almozo Wilder U/S), Disney on Classic (Featured Soloist). Graduate of CCM. All my love to B and L! Will-Ray.com
Ethan Reimel
Ensemble Swing
is thrilled to be making his Fulton Theatre onstage debut! Ethan is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Other previous credits include Jesus Christ Superstar (Ephrata Performing Arts Center), The Prom (Nick, EPAC), and Den of Thieves (Paul Handleman, AADA). He would like to thank his family and friends for their unwavering support! Instagram: @ethanreimel
Carter Rutkowski
Ensemble
CARTER RUTKOWSKI (ensemble) is thrilled to be making his fulton theatre debut! Recent professional credits include Footloose (Broadway Palm), Little mermaid (Broadway Palm), and Footloose (Dutch Apple). Carter is a recent BFA musical theatre graduate. Carter would like to thank his parents and family for their constant love and support. To God be the glory!
Katie Sina*
Violet Newstead
Katie is honored to be playing Violet with this amazing company under the loving direction of Marc & Ben. Fulton Favorites: Helen (Fun Home), Elsa Schrader (the Sound of Music), Mum (Billy Elliot), Vera (And Then There Were None), Molly (The Mouse Trap), Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins) & many zany characters in the Family series shows. Love & Gratitude to Andy, AK & CK, Joey, FPC, our family & village of support. This is for My mom & all those who continue to break the glass ceiling; we see you.
Cody Smith*
Ensemble/u/s Dick
Previously at the Fulton: Brigadoon, Hello Dolly!, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, A Chorus Line, Joseph, Newsies, Guys and Dolls (Choreographer). TYA productions: The Little Mermaid, Anne of Green Gables, Shrek, Big (Choreographer), Aladdin (Director), Pinnochio, Sleeping Beauty, A Christmas Carol, The Wizard of Oz (Director), The Play That Goes Wrong, Shear Madness, and Joseph (Stage Manager).
Jeff Sullivan
Joe
Fulton Debut! From Newfoundland, Canada. Tours: TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Finding Neverland (J.M. Barrie), West Side Story, Beauty and the Beast, The Producers. Regional: Paper Mill, Tuacahn, Engeman, Surflight, The Argyle, Allenberry. TV: Hudson & Rex. NYFA Alumni. Grateful for DGRW + Bob + Marc! Love to Matt & my family. In memory of Mom; “love is always everlasting”. @jeff__sullivan
Lakisha Welch
Ensemble Swing
Lakisha is thrilled to return to the Fulton stage! A native of Lancaster, Lakisha has appeared on many local stages; however, she has spent the last decade focused on her favorite role: Harper’s mom. Lakisha teaches Theatre I-IV, International Baccalaureate Theatre and Intro to Dance at McCaskey High School. She is a Teaching Artist at the Fulton Theatre and Premiere Danse Academy as well. Eternal gratitude to Marc, Joey and the Fulton team; Brad, Harper and McCaskey administration.