9 to 5 Cast

Kennedy Caughell is excited to make her Fulton debut! She was most recently seen performing at the Kennedy Center in Tick Tick Boom, directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Broadway/ Nat’l Tours: Paradise Square, Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812, Beautiful (Carole King), Wicked (Elphaba Standby) & American Idiot (Heather). Regional: The Songs of Carole King at Papermill Playhouse, Great Comet of 1812 at PCLO(Sonya), Paradise Square (Berkley Rep), & Mary Poppins (Mary), TV/Film: Law & Order: SVU, & The Outlier (Katya). This Performance is dedicated to her mother, Tracye–The original trailblazing woman in a man’s world. Thank you for forging a path in this world for all of us after you to follow–I love you! Elon BFA. Love to Tim, Fam, the K’s, and DGRW, for believing in me! Twitter/Insta: @KennedyCaughell. Psalms 59:11