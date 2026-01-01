And Then There Were None Cast
Joel Ashur*
Philip Lombard
is thankful to return to the Fulton Theatre. He was last seen in Fulton’s production of For Colored Boyz and Sweat. Other credits include Bull Durham (Paper Mill Playhouse), The Scenarios and Good Bones (Studio Theatre), Sister Act (NCT), Nollywood Dreams (Roundhouse Theatre), Tempestuous Elements (Arena Stage), Lombardi (Actors Theatre of Indiana), Ben Butler (Chenango River Theatre), and Friend of a Friend (Capital Repertory). He is thankful to God and to family and friends for their continued support.
Jim Ballard*
Sir Lawrence Wargrave
Bailey Blaise*
Vera Claythorne
is so happy to be back at the Fulton! Previously: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Anastasia, White Christmas, and The Play That Goes Wrong. Regional credits include: Utah Shakespeare Festival (2022 Finlayson Acting Award recipient for her work in Trouble in Mind and Clue), Maine State Music Theatre, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, Beef & Boards (where she did her first Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express), Rubicon Theatre Company, Musical Theatre West, and the Musical Theatre Guild. University of Alabama alumni – roll tide. Immense gratitude to Marc, Joey, and everyone here at the Fulton! www.baileyblaise.com. @Bailey_Blaise
Susan Cella*
Emily Brent
is thrilled to be back at the beautiful Fulton for her 9th show, and her 8th collaboration with Marc Robin. BROADWAY: The Rose Tattoo, The Graduate, Me and My Girl, Evita, On the Twentieth Century, Allegro, and Lady in the Dark for ENCORES! NATIONAL TOURS: Fiddler on the Roof, Hairspray, 42nd St, La Cage Aux Folles, Me and My Girl, Can-Can. OFF BROADWAY: The Devil’s Disciple, Babylon Line, Hello Muddah Hello Fadduh, Mayor, Jacques Brel, Cut Throat. REGIONAL: Boca, Steel Magnolias, Funny Girl, Shear Madness, A Comedy of Tenors, The Sound of Music, Murder on the Orient Express, The Wizard of Oz, Oklahoma, Barefool in the Park, Gypsy, It Shoulda Been You, On the Town, Veronica’s Room, Vanya Sonia Masha Spike, Other Desert Cities, White Christmas, Anything Goes, Mary Poppins, Witness for the Prosecution, Noises Off, Gaslight, Bye Bye Birdie, Hollywood/Ukraine, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Sideman. TV/FILM: Madame Secretary, Search Party, Elementary, Person of Interest, Law and Order (2 episodes), The Sopranos, Hi Honey I’m Home (series reg.) All My Children, Follies, and A Sondheim Celebration for PBS. THANK YOU, MARC!
Eddie Curry*
Dr. Armstrong
Eddie Curry says, “There is no mystery here! I love Lancaster, and I love the Fulton Theatre!” He is proud to be returning for his third production on our stage, having previously been seen in 2017’s ANNIE GET YOUR GUN (Charlie Davenport) and 2024’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (Grandpa George and Mr. Green). Eddie hails from Indianapolis, Indiana, where he has served as Producer for Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre for 36 consecutive seasons. Eddie is a proud member of Actors’ Equity Association and is honored to be represented by Hudson Artists Agency. Thank you to Marc Robin, The Fulton, and all of Lancaster for this wonderful opportunity!
Gabriel W. Elmore
Anthony Marston
Gabriel is an actor/photographer with an MFA from Temple University (’21), and works as a theatrical carpenter in his free time. He currently lives in Philadelphia with his wife, and a black cat named Marlowe. Recent work includes As You Like It, Antony & Cleopatra, and Macbeth (Utah Shakes), A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Antony & Cleopatra, No Exit, Cyrano, and Major Barbara (Quintessence Theatre Group), Peter & the Star Catcher, and Man of La Mancha (DTC), Moreno, The Last Yiddish Speaker, and This Bitter Earth (InterAct).
Michael Iannucci*
General Mackenzie
Comes directly from a three-year run in Off Broadway’s LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. Broadway: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. Off Broadway: SHLEMIEL THE FIRST (Theatre for a New Audience); ENTER LAUGHING (York); STREET SCENE (Brave New World Rep) National Tours: ANNIE; FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. Regional: A CHRISTMAS CAROL (White Heron); BRIGHTON BEACH MEMOIRS (Seven Angels); SOUTH PACIFIC (Wick); FALSETTOLAND (Carbonell Award nomination); IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU (Mason Street Warehouse); TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (Forestburgh); STEEL PIER (Actor’s Playhouse); SIX DANCE LESSONS IN SIX WEEKS (Ivoryton); LEND ME A TENOR (Arrow Rock Lyceum); THE MOST HAPPY FELLA (TUTS); TREASURE ISLAND (Maine State). Previously at the Fulton: TITANIC; ACT OF GOD; BEAUTY AND THE BEAST; VERONICA’S ROOM. Television: ELEMENTARY. www.michaeliannucciactor.com. @mjji400.
Will Ray*
William Blore
Will is thrilled to be returning to the Fulton Stage, where he was last seen as Franklin Hart Jr. in 9 to 5. Other Fulton favorites include Bob Wallace in White Christmas, Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, and Chris in Miss Saigon. Broadway and National Tour Credits: Jean Valjean U/S in Les Misérables, J. M. Barrie in Finding Neverland, and Almonzo Wilder U/S in Little House on the Prairie. Regionally, Will has performed in theaters across the country but is always grateful to get back to Lancaster and the Fulton Theatre. Graduate of the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music. All my love to B and L.
Katie Sina*
Mrs. Rogers
Katie has been dying to do this show, with this company of killer actors under the slayin’ direction of Marc Robin. She holds a BFA in music theatre from Shenandoah Conservatory and has performed in regional theatres and toured nationally, and abroad. She considers the Fulton her home Theatre and is proud to now be a Lancastrian. Her favorite Fulton credits include Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins), Violet (9 to 5), Jellylorum (Cats), Helen (Fun Home), Mum (Billy Elliott) Violet (9 to 5), and, most recently, Lady B in the deadly, Jekyll and Hyde. Her favorite role in life is wife to Andy and Mom to A & C.
Peter Matthew Smith*
Rogers
was last seen here at the Fulton in both Elf the Musical and Jekyll and Hyde. Before that, he was touring the country with Hamilton as King George III. Broadway credits: RENT, Mamma Mia, Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, and Cry Baby. Other Fulton credits include Mary Poppins, Les Misérables, White Christmas, A Christmas Carol, The Producers, and The Full Monty. His proudest achievement is being a father to his fantastic daughter, Addison.
Understudies
Chris "Gibby" Gibson
Sir Lawrence Wargrave; General Mackenzie (u/s)
Jed Hoffman
Rogers; Dr. Armstrong (u/s)
Jed is a graduate of The University of the Arts in Philadelphia with a BFA in Musical Theatre Performance. He is absolutely thrilled to be back at the wonderful Fulton Theatre for another show! He has previously been seen working on “Anastasia” and “Cats!” during the Fulton’s 2024/2025 season, and “Jekyll & Hyde” during their 2025/2026 season. When working between projects, Jed is a painter, and you can follow him @jed.hoffman.official on Instagram to see his works both on and off stage. Jed would like to give a special thanks to the friends and family who have supported his journey through the arts and theater.
Donna Schilke
Emily Brent (u/s)
Daisy u/s Driving Miss Daisy (Fulton Theatre); World Premier/National Tour: Lady Randall, u/s Morgan & Guinevere ~ Magic Treehouse: The Musical; Regional: Aunt March/Mrs. Kirke ~ staged reading of Little Women: The Musical, w/Kate Baldwin (Connecticut Stage Co. and NYC); Daisy u/s Driving Miss Daisy (Montgomery Theatre); Ma Bailey ~ It’s a Wonderful Life; Assunta ~ The Rose Tattoo (Cumberland Theatre); The Winnipesaukee Playhouse multiple seasons including Daisy ~ Driving Miss Daisy; Christina ~ Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner; Hannah/Diana/Gert ~ California Suite; Dotty/Mrs. Clackett ~ Noises Off; featured in multiple shows at Sight & Sound, Servant Stage, EPAC, and The People’s Shakespeare Project; commercials, industrials, tv, film, voiceovers. Love and thanks to God and my village.
Andrew Zahn
Philip Lombard; Anthony Marston; William Blore (u/s
Fulton: Misery, Titanic, Doubt, Ragtime Concert, Jersey Boys, Little Mermaid, Alice in Wonderland, Rags. Having spent over 25 years in Lancaster, Andrew enjoys working (and playing!) at Gretna Theatre, Servant Stage, and other local theaters. Andrew serves on staff at Servant Stage in Development & Community Relations and is tremendously grateful for this wonderful community of creatives! He thanks the Fulton team for having him back and sends love to Kate and Sarah!
Kristin Zembower
Mrs Rogers; Vera Claythorne (u/s)
Kristin, a Lancaster native, is so excited to be back at The Fulton! Previous Fulton credits- Beautiful (understudy Cynthia Weil, Betty, Marilyn Wald), Beauty and the Beast (Rose), Rapunzel (Rapunzel), and the Ragtime Benefit Concert. Other favorite credits include Newsies (Katherine Plumber), Big Fish (Mermaid), Footloose (Ens/Dance Captain), and Singin’ in the Rain (Lina Lamont). BFA Musical Theatre from Lancaster Bible College. Thanks to Adam and Mom for taking care of baby Kit so I can continue doing what I love! Soli Deo Gloria!