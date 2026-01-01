And Then There Were None Cast

is thrilled to be back at the beautiful Fulton for her 9th show, and her 8th collaboration with Marc Robin. BROADWAY: The Rose Tattoo, The Graduate, Me and My Girl, Evita, On the Twentieth Century, Allegro, and Lady in the Dark for ENCORES! NATIONAL TOURS: Fiddler on the Roof, Hairspray, 42nd St, La Cage Aux Folles, Me and My Girl, Can-Can. OFF BROADWAY: The Devil’s Disciple, Babylon Line, Hello Muddah Hello Fadduh, Mayor, Jacques Brel, Cut Throat. REGIONAL: Boca, Steel Magnolias, Funny Girl, Shear Madness, A Comedy of Tenors, The Sound of Music, Murder on the Orient Express, The Wizard of Oz, Oklahoma, Barefool in the Park, Gypsy, It Shoulda Been You, On the Town, Veronica’s Room, Vanya Sonia Masha Spike, Other Desert Cities, White Christmas, Anything Goes, Mary Poppins, Witness for the Prosecution, Noises Off, Gaslight, Bye Bye Birdie, Hollywood/Ukraine, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Sideman. TV/FILM: Madame Secretary, Search Party, Elementary, Person of Interest, Law and Order (2 episodes), The Sopranos, Hi Honey I’m Home (series reg.) All My Children, Follies, and A Sondheim Celebration for PBS. THANK YOU, MARC!