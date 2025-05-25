Brianna Abruzzo*
Victoria
Brianna trained at SAB before dancing professionally with the Miami City Ballet and LA Dance Project. Theater: Lise (An American In Paris Phoenix Theatre Co.) Louise Bigelow (Carousel Broadway Sacramento) Maria Romanov u/s Odette & Swing (Anastasia 1st National Tour) Ensemble (An American In Paris 1st National Tour). TV/Film: Sorella (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story) Secrets Between Sisters (Lifetime) Killer Nurses (Tubi) Grosse Pointe Garden Society (NBC) Follow along @briannaabruzzo
Kendra Alexander
Caliope
is excited to return to the Fulton stage in Cats! Previously, she appeared in The Wizard of Oz (Munchkin). Recent credits include Delta Nu/Ensemble in Legally Blonde (Hershey Area Playhouse), Teen Angel in Grease (Susquehanna Stage). Kendra has been interning at the Fulton Theatre during the 2024-2025 season and feels incredibly blessed for every opportunity and the people she’s learned from. Thanks to Kathy Becker and the Fulton team! So much love for God, my family and friends!
Sophia Amaya
Electra
is paws-itively thrilled to return to the Fulton stage for the third time this season in Cats! Fulton credits: Aladdin (Scheherazade), Frozen (Ensemble). Other regional credits: Fiddler on the Roof (Chava), The Sound of Music (u/s Leisl, Ensemble), Big Fish (u/s Mermaid, Ensemble), Newsies Jr (Katherine), Anastasia Jr (Lily), Narnia (Lucy). Film: Carol (Mindy). Sophia currently trains with PRB Ballet. She thanks her loving family for their support and dedicates all her performances to God.
Bridget Bailey
Carbucketty, u/s Demeter/Bombalurina
is delighted to be making her Fulton debut! Originally from Wayne, PA, Bridget received her BFA in Commercial Dance from Pace University. Previously: RWS Global “& Company” (Holland America Cruise Line), Pace’s All That Jazz (Velma Kelly), Surflight Theatre’s Productions of A Chorus Line (Judy Turner), Legally Blonde, Chess, and An American In Paris. Love to the cast, creatives, and team here at Fulton, Ryan Sander and Suite Talent Representation, and Mom & Shannon.
IG: @bridgetfbailey
Charlie Bensinger
Quaxo, u/s Bustopher/Gus
is thrilled to be returning to the Fulton in Cats! You may have recently seen him at the Fulton in the ensemble of Anastasia! Other Fulton MainStage credits include Titanic (Ensemble, u/s Barrett ), Joseph (Ensemble, u/s Joseph) Beautiful (Neil Sedaka/High Righteous cover), and Frozen (Ensemble, u/s Weselton). He also recently performed the role of Charlie Brown over at the Prima Theatre! Temple University MT. Love to Mom, Dad, Emily, and Adam!
Brian C. Binion*
Plato/Macavity
Brian is thrilled to be back at The Fulton Theatre with such an iconic show! Some of credits include: Ain’t Too Proud (1st National Tour), The Lion King (Broadway), Kinky Boots (The Fulton). Forever grateful to God and Family for the love and support. UNCSA Contemporary Dance ‘13. IG @bbinion13
Courtney Blanc
Demeter
is thrilled to be back at the Fulton! Originally from a small town in Northern California, she is now based in New York City. Some of her favorite regional credits include Into the Woods (Cinderella); Legally Blonde (Elle Woods); His Story world premiere (Caiaphus); Grease (Sandy); The Prom; and more. She would like to thank the entire creative team of Cats, her unbelievably supportive parents, and Jesus.
@i_be_court
Kelly Liz Bolick*
Jennyanydots/Dance Capt.
is thrilled to be returning home to the Fulton Theatre! Previous Fulton: Frozen, Beautiful, 9 to 5, Joseph, Something Rotten!, White Christmas, 42nd St, & Mamma Mia. Additional: World Premiere of Last of The Red Hot Mamas; Southern Comfort (Public); First International Tour Beauty & The Beast; Beautiful (Muny); Mary Poppins (NCT); Newsies (ACCC); Beauty & the Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Singin in the Rain, Something Rotten! (MSMT). Much love to my family! MEOW! @kellylizbolick
Trenton Breneman
George, u/s Quaxo
Trenton is very exited to be performing in the iconic musical CATS and also his first Fulton show! He participates in many musicals at various theaters, some of his favorite roles being Jack Kelly in Newsies Jr. And Donkey in Shrek the Musical. He would like to thank his family and friends for always supporting him and his love of theater.
Aaron Patrick Craven*
The Rum Tum Tugger
Aaron is SO EXCITED to be back at the Fulton! Last seen here as Dwayne in 9 to 5! New York Credits: A Chorus Line(Encores!), Broadway Backwards. National Tours: Dirty Dancing (Johnny), A Chorus Line (Zach), West Side Story (Tony U/S). Select regional credits: Goodspeed, Kennedy Center, MTW, Maltz Jupiter, NSMT, Theatre Aspen, Paramount (Aurora), Westchester Broadway, Flat Rock Playhouse. Love and thanks to my family, and to Marc and Joey! @aaronpatrickcraven
Tracy Dunbar*
Coricopat
Tracy Dunbar is from Hazlet, New Jersey. He holds a BFA in Dance from Montclair State University. He has performed with Nimbus DanceWorks, MOMIX, Battery Dance, Elisa Monte Dance and more. Stage credits include Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For (Pittsburgh Public Theatre), Ainadamar (Metropolitan Opera), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Classical Theatre of Harlem), and Anastasia (Bucks County Playhouse). He is excited to be making his Fulton Theatre debut with this production!
Elliott Evans
Jonathan
is thrilled to be returning to the Fulton stage! Previous Fulton shows include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Teen Ensemble/Mike Teavee US) and Grease (Teen Ensemble). Select Regional: Hairspray (Swing), White Christmas (Ensemble), and Disney’s Descendants: The Musical (Carlos) at Dutch Apple. Elliott is an intern with Fulton Theatre and will be a freshman BFA Musical Theatre Major at the University of Alabama this fall. He thanks everyone at Fulton for this opportunity! IG: @theelliottevans
Collin Matthew Flanagan
Skimbleshanks, u/s Rum TumTugger
Fulton debut! Collin just graduated from Elon University’s Music Theatre program in May. Recent credits include Anatole in Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 (Elon University), Frozen, Gypsy, 9 to 5 (MT Wichita), Titanic, 9 to 5 (MSMT). Much love to his family, friends, and team at HCKR for their constant support.
Sammy Fossum*
Admetus, u/s Macavity
Sammy is ecstatic to be making his Fulton Theatre debut! Previous credits include Alonzo in the National Tour of CATS, Ensemble/Dance Captain in Legally Blonde (City Springs Theatre Company), Mike in A Chorus Line 50th Anniversary Gala (City Springs). Proud BFA Dance graduate of Shenandoah Conservatory! @sammyfossum
Paul Giarratano*
Mr. Mistoffelees
is from Long Island, New York. He believes that movement is joy and hopes you know that YOU are a star! Past credits include: Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Cats National Tour, Metropolitan Opera, Park Avenue Armory, and others. He is always grateful for the chance to perform and for the wonderful life he gets to live!
Abigail Gottshall
Fantazia
Abby is excited to return to the Fulton stage! Previously, she performed in their production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Abby’s credits include Young Simba in The Lion King, Violet in Willy Wonka, Young Anna in Frozen, Horton in Seussical, and Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Beyond theater, Abby is a varsity cheerleader, plays the flute, and sings with her high school’s chorale. She thanks her family and friends for their support. @abigailgottshall
Ava Rosalía Graff
Ivy
is thrilled to be back at the Fulton Theatre for another fun summer! Previous credits: The Sound of Music (Ensemble, u/s Liesl, Sophia, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre), Grease (Teen Ensemble, Fulton Theatre), and most recently Sophie Sheridan in Mamma Mia for her last high school musical. Other high school credits include: Maria (The Sound of Music) and Esmeralda (The Hunchback of Notre Dame). She thanks her family and friends for their support and The Fulton for this incredible opportunity!
Alex Haquia
Pouncival, u/s Mr. Mistoffelees
grew up in Morris County, New Jersey, and began dancing at the age of 15. He joined Ballet Hispánico in 2021 before graduating from the Fordham Ailey BFA program in 2022. In 2023, he joined Complexions Contemporary Ballet. He was an ensemble member in the world premiere of Gatsby: An American Myth in 2024, and most recently joined “Rock the Ballet” for their 2025 European tour. Haquia is thrilled to be performing at the Fulton Theatre for the first time as Pouncival in Cats!
Jessica Hoadley
Rumpleteazer, u/s Grizabella & Jellylorum
Jessica is thrilled to make her Fulton debut in CATS! Born and raised in Wilmington, NC, she earned her B.F.A. in Musical Theatre from Western Carolina University. This past year, she performed as a production vocalist aboard the Norwegian Jewel and recently relocated to the Big Apple. Huge thanks to her family and friends for their endless love and support. She’s excited to share the stage with such talented artists and be part of this incredible production!
Braedyn Jones
Bill Bailey
Braedyn is excited to return to the Fulton Stage. You may have recently seen Braedyn in various shows in the area or competing at regional dance competitions. He has been dancing for 9 years including 8 years competitively in various genres winning 3 regional titles. He loves to perform and entertain and plans to pursue a future career as a performer. He would like to thank his family, friends, and dance teachers for their guidance and support.
Albert Linsdell*
Munkustrap
Albert is thrilled to be making a dream come true by joining the cast of Cats at the Fulton Theatre. A graduate of Arts Educational Schools London, Albert’s recent Fulton credits include 9 to 5: The Musical, Beauty & the Beast (TYA), Aladdin (TYA) as well as performances with the American Music Theatre. Originally from the UK and now based in Lancaster, PA, he is deeply grateful to the Fulton Theatre for this opportunity to help tell such an iconic story.
Will Mann*
Old Deuteronomy
BROADWAY: Hadestown (Standby Hades/Hermes), Oklahoma! (2019 Tony Award Winning Revival) and Memphis (Bobby). NATIONAL TOURS: Hadestown (Hermes), Memphis, Billy Elliot, Joseph…Dreamcoat, Elf and Wonderful Town. FILM: Ricki and the Flash. VOICEOVER: Aflac, Chase, Doritos, Square Terminal and T. Rowe Price. FOR MR. PAGE! @UUILLMANN
Sean McManus*
Mungojerrie
is excited to be making his Fulton debut! Broadway: Beetlejuice. Tours: Cats (Tumblebrutus), Beetlejuice. Select regional: Paper Mill, The LEX, Interlakes. Many thanks to his amazing family and friends, and shout-out to CESD! Instagram/TikTok: @seanmcmanusofficial / @seany_mac_official. Meow!
Conner Moodie
Spike, u/s Tumblebrutus
is honored and excited to be making his Fulton Theatre debut! Conner is an 11th grader at Hershey High School and has been a competitive dancer for six years. Recent credits: Joy To The World (Dancer; American Music Theatre), Newsies (Featured Dancer; Servant Stage), and Phantom of the Opera (Dance Captain; Ephrata Performing Arts). Conner was recently named Senior Apprentice for PowerPak Dance and Star Dance Alliance. Thank you to the Fulton team for this experience!
@connermoodie
Devin Neilson*
Tumblebrutus, u/s Mungojerrie
Devin is thrilled to be back on the Fulton stage. National Tour CATS. Regional credits: Fulton Theatre (Joseph…), Pittsburgh CLO (Seussical), The Muny (Mary Poppins), Tuacahn Center for the Arts (Newsies). Devin thanks his family and friends for their love and support and remember, “It’s Ok.”
James Patterson*
Bustopher Jones/Gus
Fulton credits; South Pacific, Treasure Island, Beauty and the Beast; Broadway & National Tours; Gigi; Mary Poppins; The Drowsy Chaperone; Beauty and the Beast; Cats. Other credits; Jelly’s Last Jam (City Center Encores); Sondheim on Sondheim (Lyric Opera of Kansas City); Max/Sunset Boulevard (MTC); Trent/The Prom (Forestburgh); Georges/La Cage Aux Folles (Riverside Theatre, Pioneer Theatre Co.); Don Quixote/Man of La Mancha (Stages St. Louis). Ty BJH & CGF. jamespattersontheactor.com.
Arabelle Petersheim
Juniper, u/s Carbucketty
is thrilled to be performing on the Fulton stage for the first time! She has previously performed as a teen dancer at American Music Theater, Dutch Apple Dinner Theater, and Servant Stage Company. She receives her training from Pulse Dance Studio where she is on Senior Company, and Prime Time Tumbling, where she also coaches. She is so thankful to be a part of the purr-duction of Cats!
Mayumi Rhone
Tantomile
Mayumi Rhone (they/them) recently earned their BFA in Musical Theatre and minor in Commercial Dance from PACE University, and are absolutely thrilled to join the Fulton Theatre for the first time in CATS! They were recently seen on stage for their first season at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, and in Pippin at The Weston Theatre Company. You can follow their journey on insta @mayumi_rhone. Sending my love and gratitude to Mom, Dad, Morgan, and Lizzy <3
Samantha Roche
Sillabub, u/s Jennyanydots
Samantha is thrilled to be making her Fulton debut! Recent credits include: Beautiful and Beauty and the Beast at Walnut Street Theatre, Anastasia (Anya), Grease (Rizzo), and Mamma Mia (Sophie). Offstage, Samantha is also a dance teacher, choreographer, and puppet maker. She’d like to give a special thanks to Fulton Theatre, Wayne Ballet and Kim Russell Voice Studio as well as her incredible parents, boyfriend, and siblings for providing her with endless love and support.
@samantha.roche
Austin Schulte*
Admetus, u/s Skimbleshanks/Munkustrap/Quaxo
Broadway: Elf. Regional: Young Frankenstein (La Mirada), Natasha, Pierre… (Pittsburgh CLO), Kinky Boots (Pittsburgh CLO), and A Chorus Line (Pittsburgh CLO). BFA, Point Park University. Special thanks to my Mom, Dad, Camden, Alejandro, and all of my amazing mentors.
Sara Sheperd*
Grizabella
is so excited to be returning to the Fulton this season after playing Carole King in Beautiful! Broadway: Beautiful (u/s Carole, u/s Genie, swing, Dance Captain, OBC); Paradise Square, (swing); Cry-Baby: The Musical (ensemble). Nat’l Tours: Beautiful (Carole King), Legally Blonde: The Musical, (Kate/ Chutney, u/s Vivienne and Enid). Others: Beautiful (Carole King) MUNY, La Mirada, many more! Little Women (Jo), Funny Girl (Fanny), Oliver! (Nancy); Proud CCM grad! Presidential Scholar in the Arts.
@shepnailsit
Katie Sina*
Jellylorum
Fulton Favorites: Violet (9 to 5), Mrs. Buckett (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) Helen (Fun Home), Mum (Billy Elliot), Mary Poppins, (Mary Poppins), Elsa (The Sound of Music) Glinda (The Wizard of Oz) & many family series shows. Elsewhere: Lancaster Symphony guest singer, Elsa (The Sound of Music, PCLO, MSMT) Wicked Witch US/performed (The Wizard of Oz, MSMT) Julie Jordan (Carousel, Reading Pops). Now a proud Lancastrian, her favorite roll is Mom To Alice & Charlie, & wife to AK. Thanks to Marc, Joey, Richard, & Ben.
Ariana Stambaugh
Cassandra
Ariana is so happy to be back at the Fulton! Credits include: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Teen Ensemble), Grease (Teen Ensemble), The Sound of Music (Louisa), Shrek (Young Fiona, Baby Bear), A Christmas Story (Children’s Ensemble), The Wizard of Oz (Munchkin) at Fulton Theatre, Annie (U/S Annie), and Descendants (Audrey) at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. Ariana is currently an intern at the Fulton and will be pursuing theatre and dance in college. Special thanks to Marc, Joey, and Kathy!
Bethany Ann Tesarck*
Bombalurina
Broadway: Diana, Bye Bye Birdie, Gypsy. National Tour: Hamilton. Off Broadway: A Sign of the Times, Encores! (Tap Dance Kid). Other theater favorites: The Muny (Anything Goes, 42nd street, Jerome Robbins Broadway), Kennedy Center (Footloose). TV/Film: Elsbeth (Co-Star), Diana (Netflix), Pretty Little Liars (HBO Max), Shmigadoon (Apple TV). So much love to DGRW, Marc Robin and P. This is for my grandma who brought me to see my first Broadway show, Cats.
Summer Turczynski
Merlin
Summer is so excited to be making her Fulton Theatre debut in CATS! She is a current rising junior at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York where she is pursuing a B.A. in Theatre Performance and minor in Dance. Some of her favorite recent roles include Matilda (Matilda), Girl in the Water (Big Fish), and Pauline (Diary of a Wimpy Kid). Summer would like to thank all the people in her little corner who have helped support her dreams! @summerturczynski
Cari Rose Walton
Etcetera, u/s Victoria/Sillabub/Rumpleteazer
Cari is elated to return to the Fulton after appearing in Charlie & the Chocolate Factory last summer as Veruca Salt. Regional Credits: Chicago (Mona/Roxie US, SBDT), Alice in Wonderland (Alice), Titanic (Mrs. Astor), Rapunzel (Destiny, Maine State Music Theatre), and Once Upon a Mattress (Stage West Theatre). Graduate of Texas Christian University, Go Frogs! Thanks to my family and PMA for their unwavering support. Meow! @Carirosewalton.com
External Understudies
Jed Hoffman
u/s Old Deuteronomy
is a graduate of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, where he earned a BFA for his studies in Musical Theater Performance. After college he enjoyed theater production, set painting and stage managing. He is incredibly gratefully for the opportunity to be part of this production! Jed would like to thank friends and family who support his many endeavors. Special thanks to Lindsay, Rebecca, Scott and the Lancaster theater community for welcoming him back to the performing world.
Mateah Bylone
u/s Ensemble
Mateah is a pre-professional, 15-year student at Artists In Motion Performing Arts. She performed at American Music Theater and Servant Stage Company. Mateah studied in New York City with the Joffrey School and is vocal trained by Hutchins House of Music. Mateah sang with Tony-nominated Corinna Sowers-Adler in the Cabaret Something Beautiful–An Evening with Corinna Sowers-Adler. She attends Blue Mountain High School with interests as a dance therapist. Mateah is excited about her Fulton debut.