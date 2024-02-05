Youth Audition Announcement

The Fulton Theatre is seeking Local Youth Talent for the Mainstage Productions of

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR?

Youth ages 10–17 for All roles.

For consideration for the role of Charlie Bucket – Must be between ages 10-12

– Must be between ages 10-12 We are looking for you to show us your personality and any qualities that make you unique. Are you a dancer or a gymnast? Tell us about it, or include any clips you might have.

HOW DO I SUBMIT MY AUDITION?

Our first round of auditions will be via video submissions. Please choose a song of your choice. It could be a song you like from the radio, musical theatre, or even something you are working on in a music class. We just want you to have fun and show us your personality.

Please slate in a full head-to-toe camera view with the following information:

Name

Age

Height

Preferred Pronouns (if you would like to share)

Role interested in, or if you are just wishing to be considered for any role including Ensemble.

For the video audition itself, please make sure your child is well lit and we can hear them. Set camera up so that we have a ¾ view of them (from about waist up).

Video can be submitted via a YouTube, DropBox, Google Drive Link, Vimeo, etc. to Casting@thefulton.org

Please also submit a recent Headshot/School Photo of your child, as well as a resume or any other performance credits your child may have. This should also include Parent/Guardian contact information such as phone and email.

The Fulton Casting Team will review all submissions, and we will contact you if selected to move on to the next round of in person callbacks on February 21, 2024 from 4:00pm – 9:00pm.

All video submissions must be received no later than February 5, 2024.

Thank you to our Production Lab Sponsor