Content Guide
The Fulton Theatre strives to produce theatre that will serve our entire community.
To that end, we have created a Content Guide so that all warnings associated with each production may be reviewed by patrons.
This page is a living document as we will hone information in accordance with each director’s vision and specific choices.
MAINSTAGE SERIES
Kinky Boots
Language: wanker, bitch, transvestite, sissy, fags
Adult Behavior: drag performance, cross-dressing, drinking, homophobia and transphobia, discussions surrounding gender.
Sexual Content: mention of “sex,” sexual innuendos
Violence: threats of violence, mugging, boxing match, punching
If this were a film it would be rated PG-13 for mild language and violence.
White Christmas
Suitable for all Audiences
The film version of White Christmas is not rated; however, we believe that it would be rated G for today’s audiences.
The Play That Goes Wrong
Language: damn
Adult Behavior: drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes
Adult themes: discussion of affair
Sexual Content: kissing
Violence: satirical
If this were a film it would be rated PG.
The Wiz
Suitable for all ages
The film version has been rated G.
Titanic
Disaster-related peril: the musical version of Titanic is based on the real stories of the passengers aboard the ship. Many of those passengers did not survive. The production does not contain death scenes but has implied peril.
If this were a film it would be rated PG-13 due to disaster-related peril.
Grease
Language: hell, bitch, skank, gang bang, bastard, pansy, fongool, tramp, puss, tit
Slurs: Jap, Polack, fruitcake, crippled
Mild sexuality: mention of sex, sexual innuendos, kissing
Physical altercations: threats of violence
Adult behavior: smoking cigarettes, flipping the middle finger, under-age drinking
The film has a PG rating with a warning of “frequent mild sex references and mild language.”
GROFF STUDIO SERIES
For Colored Boyz
Racial Slurs: nigga, nigger, faggot, maricón, ghetto,
Conversations of Child Abuse: child slavery, rape, sexual abuse
Strong language: damn, hell, titty, sissy, fuckin, shit, dick, ass, thot, pussies
Other: Discussions/depictions of slavery, groping, discussions/depictions of suicide, discussions of black violence/stereotypes, discussions of war violence/PTSD, discussions of police brutality, depictions of drag, discussions surrounding queer culture/ queerphobia (drag, gay, homophobia), discussions of domestic abuse, discussion of racism/racial injustice/white supremacy
Mild sexuality: discussions of arousal, mention of oral sex
If this were a film, it would be rated R
Doubt
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf
Shear Madness
EICHMANN FAMILY SERIES
The Family Series productions are appropriate for all audiences – all ages welcome!- but some of our youngest audience members might react to scary sounds or “bad guys.” Children are welcome to take lobby breaks during these shows and we encourage our audiences to participate in the storytelling.