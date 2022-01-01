The Fulton Theatre strives to produce theatre that will serve our entire community.

To that end, we have created a Content Guide so that all warnings associated with each production may be reviewed by patrons.

This page is a living document as we will hone information in accordance with each director’s vision and specific choices.

MAINSTAGE SERIES

Kinky Boots

Language: wanker, bitch, transvestite, sissy, fags

Adult Behavior: drag performance, cross-dressing, drinking, homophobia and transphobia, discussions surrounding gender.

Sexual Content: mention of “sex,” sexual innuendos

Violence: threats of violence, mugging, boxing match, punching

If this were a film it would be rated PG-13 for mild language and violence.

White Christmas

Suitable for all Audiences

The film version of White Christmas is not rated; however, we believe that it would be rated G for today’s audiences.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Language: damn

Adult Behavior: drinking alcohol, smoking cigarettes

Adult themes: discussion of affair

Sexual Content: kissing

Violence: satirical

If this were a film it would be rated PG.

The Wiz

Suitable for all ages

The film version has been rated G.

Titanic

Disaster-related peril: the musical version of Titanic is based on the real stories of the passengers aboard the ship. Many of those passengers did not survive. The production does not contain death scenes but has implied peril.

If this were a film it would be rated PG-13 due to disaster-related peril.

Grease

Language: hell, bitch, skank, gang bang, bastard, pansy, fongool, tramp, puss, tit

Slurs: Jap, Polack, fruitcake, crippled

Mild sexuality: mention of sex, sexual innuendos, kissing

Physical altercations: threats of violence

Adult behavior: smoking cigarettes, flipping the middle finger, under-age drinking

The film has a PG rating with a warning of “frequent mild sex references and mild language.”

GROFF STUDIO SERIES

For Colored Boyz

Racial Slurs: nigga, nigger, faggot, maricón, ghetto,

Conversations of Child Abuse: child slavery, rape, sexual abuse

Strong language: damn, hell, titty, sissy, fuckin, shit, dick, ass, thot, pussies

Other: Discussions/depictions of slavery, groping, discussions/depictions of suicide, discussions of black violence/stereotypes, discussions of war violence/PTSD, discussions of police brutality, depictions of drag, discussions surrounding queer culture/ queerphobia (drag, gay, homophobia), discussions of domestic abuse, discussion of racism/racial injustice/white supremacy

Mild sexuality: discussions of arousal, mention of oral sex

If this were a film, it would be rated R

Doubt

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf

Shear Madness

EICHMANN FAMILY SERIES

The Family Series productions are appropriate for all audiences – all ages welcome!- but some of our youngest audience members might react to scary sounds or “bad guys.” Children are welcome to take lobby breaks during these shows and we encourage our audiences to participate in the storytelling.