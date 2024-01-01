Amy Decker*
Dora Strang
Amy is thrilled to be back at the Fulton with Equus. Tours: The Phantom of the Opera (25th Anniversary Tour), Fame! (Korean Tour), The Will Rogers Follies (Betty Blake). Select Regional: Sweat! (Jessie), Mamma Mia (Donna), Hairspray (Velma), The Drowsy Chaperone (Kitty), White Christmas (Betty), I Do! I Do! (Agnes), and Boeing Boeing (Gretchen). Thanks to Marc and the Cast and Creative Team. Love to her husband Ryan and boys Anderson and Benjamin. she/her www.amydecker.com
Kevin Earley*
Martin Dysart
Fulton shows: The Play That Goes Wrong, Titanic, Something Rotten, Guys & Dolls & Wait Until Dark. Fulton directing credits: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Changing Channels & The Glass Menagerie. Broadway credits: Les Miserables, Thoroughly Modern Millie & A Tale Of Two Cities. Off-Broadway Way: Death, in Death Takes a Holiday (NY-Drama Desk Nomination). Other Awards: Jeff Award, L.A. Drama Critic’s Circle Award, and 4 Ovation Nominations. kevinearley.com
David Girolmo*
Harry Dalton
At the Fulton: Titanic (Captain Smith), Something Rotten (Shylock), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Claude Frollo), Phantom! (Gerard Carierre), Treasure Island (Captain Smollett), Sunset Boulevard (Max), Witness For The Prosecution (Sir Wilfrid Robarts), And Then There Were None (William Blore), Brigadoon (Mr Lundie), Sweeney Todd (Judge Turpin), The Addams Family (Uncle Fester), Guys and Dolls (Arvide), A Christmas Carol (Scrooge).
Abigail Isom*
Jill Mason
Abigail is beyond grateful to be returning to The Fulton Theatre for her fourth season. Previous Fulton credits include Natalie in Next to Normal, Medium Alison in Fun Home, and Sister James in Doubt. She’s also recently worked regionally at Bay Street Theater, The Muny, and North Carolina Theatre. Big thanks to Marc Robin, Joey Abramowicz, Stewart Talent, and everyone at the Fulton who helped make this piece of theatre possible. She sends love to her friends, family, and Caroline. @abigailisom
Heidi Kettenring*
Hester Salomon
Andrew Kindig*
Frank Strang
He is thrilled to be back at the Fulton Theatre. A Lanc native, he is proud to call this city home. Fav Fulton Credits: Leo Bloom-The Producers; VP Panch-Spelling Bee; Isaac-Disgraced; Gentleman Caller-The Glass Menagerie; Smee-Peter Pan; Mssr. Bouc-Murder on the Orient Express; Giles Ralston-The Mousetrap. Fav Regional Credits: Steve Kodaly-She Loves Me; The Wizard-The Wizard of Oz; Joe Pitt-Angels in America. TY to these amazing artists, Marc, and Joey. And all my love to K, A & C.
Andrés Montejo*
Alan Strang
New York-based, Costa Rica-raised. Theatre: Constellations, Sweat, Odd Man Out, Young Nerd of Color, Much Ado About Nothing, King John, Pericles Prince of Tyre. TV/Film: Seneca (HBO), Strawberry Flavored Plastic (Amazon). Andres is the official voice worldwide in Spanish for Polo Ralph Lauren Fragrances. @thattejo
Chéla Michele North
Nurse
Chéla is an Atlanta native and now calls downtown Lancaster home! Recently seen at the Fulton in The Wiz (Ensemble/Aunt Em/Glinda US), Ragtime: Benefit Concert (Sarah’s Friend), and as a special guest in the Holiday Cabaret. Favorite roles include: EPAC’s The Color Purple (Church Lady), All Shook Up (Sylvia), Sight & Sound’s Samson (Delilah) and Spitfire Grill (Effy). She is thrilled to be returning to the Fulton fam with this incredible team. “To God alone be the glory!”
Kevin Toniazzo-Naughton*
Horseman/Nugget
is making his Fulton Theatre debut! Hailing from the land of DelCo, recent credits include: El Gallo…THE FANTASTICKS at Quintessence Theatre, Lancelot…CAMELOT at Montgomery Theatre, Sparky…PLAID TIDINGS at DTC, & Vitorio Vidal…SWEET CHARITY at BCCPA. Kevin has a BFA in Musical Theatre from Penn State and is also a NASM Certified PT. Thanks to Mikey and The Fulton for the opportunity–and love always to Mom & Dad, & Fab…thank you for your endless support. IG: @k_toniazzonaughton
Austin Nedrow
Alan Strang (u/s)
Austin is amped to be joining the company of EQUUS at the Fulton. Last seen as a guest onstage during the holiday cabaret season of 2023 and as ‘Doody’ in GREASE this past summer. Ever thankful. Luke 19:4-10.