Abigail is beyond grateful to be returning to The Fulton Theatre for her fourth season. Previous Fulton credits include Natalie in Next to Normal, Medium Alison in Fun Home, and Sister James in Doubt. She’s also recently worked regionally at Bay Street Theater, The Muny, and North Carolina Theatre. Big thanks to Marc Robin, Joey Abramowicz, Stewart Talent, and everyone at the Fulton who helped make this piece of theatre possible. She sends love to her friends, family, and Caroline. @abigailisom