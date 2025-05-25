Meet the Cast!
Andrew Kindig*
Narrator
Andrew is honored to be returning to the Groff Studio Series, and to bring this meaningful piece to the stage. A familiar face at the Fulton, Andrew has been involved in over 75 productions here, either onstage or behind the scenes. Fulton favorites: Leo Bloom-The Producers; VP Panch-Spelling Bee; Isaac-Disgraced; Gentleman Caller – Glass Menagerie; Smee-Peter Pan; Frank Strang-Equus; Giles Ralston-The Mousetrap. Fav Regional Credits: Hercule Poirot-Murder on the Orient Express; Steven Kodaly-She Loves Me; The Wizard-The Wizard of Oz; Joe Pitt-Angels in America. TY to the whole Fulton team, and especially Kate, Marc, and Joey. All my love to K, A & C. Take time and notice the Brilliant things in life.
Understudy
Luke Reed
Narrator (u/s)
is a director, performer, and education artist from Shippensburg, PA—go Greyhounds!. Directing: The Sound of Music, The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley TYA, and A Christmas Carol (Asst. & Choreo) at Totem Pole Playhouse. Regional acting credits include Sam Phillips in Million Dollar Quarter and Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol (Totem Pole Playhouse), Hamlet in Hamlet, Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet, and Lysander in A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Shakespeare & Company). He is thrilled to be returning to Fulton for this special piece. Perhaps Luke’s most treasured credit of all is having proudly led the Shippensburg Area Senior High School Drama Club for over 6 years and 16 shows.