Andrew is honored to be returning to the Groff Studio Series, and to bring this meaningful piece to the stage. A familiar face at the Fulton, Andrew has been involved in over 75 productions here, either onstage or behind the scenes. Fulton favorites: Leo Bloom-The Producers; VP Panch-Spelling Bee; Isaac-Disgraced; Gentleman Caller – Glass Menagerie; Smee-Peter Pan; Frank Strang-Equus; Giles Ralston-The Mousetrap. Fav Regional Credits: Hercule Poirot-Murder on the Orient Express; Steven Kodaly-She Loves Me; The Wizard-The Wizard of Oz; Joe Pitt-Angels in America. TY to the whole Fulton team, and especially Kate, Marc, and Joey. All my love to K, A & C. Take time and notice the Brilliant things in life.