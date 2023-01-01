Robin Hood Cast

is so grateful to be making her Fulton debut. Her favorite previous roles include: Little Red in Into the Woods (Roxy Regional Theatre), Verges in Much Ado About Nothing and Snout/Wall in A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival). Zoe is a graduate of DeSales University with a B.A. in Musical Theatre. She wants to thank Randall and the cast and crew for all of the fun they’ve had creating this silly show! she/her