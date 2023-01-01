Robin Hood Cast

Melissa Faraci
Not Merida/Maid Marian
holds a BFA in music theatre from Shenandoah Conservatory. Since graduating, she has had the chance to perform on many stages including; Fulton (In the Heights/Addams Family/TYA), Pioneer (ITH), many cruise ships and more. Her favorite role to date is mama to her mini-me. Love to Kev and LJ and much thanks to the Marc, Randall, and Joey for the chance to play!
Zoe Fox
Friar Tuck
is so grateful to be making her Fulton debut. Her favorite previous roles include: Little Red in Into the Woods (Roxy Regional Theatre), Verges in Much Ado About Nothing and Snout/Wall in A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival). Zoe is a graduate of DeSales University with a B.A. in Musical Theatre. She wants to thank Randall and the cast and crew for all of the fun they’ve had creating this silly show! she/her
Joshua William Green*
Little John
is an actor, singer, dancer and director originally from Youngstown, Ohio. He attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and Youngstown State University. He’s done two broadway national tours (RAGTIME, FINDING NEVERLAND), America’s Got Talent, 2018 GRAMMY Awards and was the vocal captain in ROCKTOPIA ON BROADWAY! He made his directorial debut in October with THE COLOR PURPLE at Ephrata Performing Arts Center. “The Fulton always feels like home.” joshuawilliamgreen.net @joshuawilliamgreen
Lindsey Grimble-Adams
Minstrel/Thug 1/Tech Guard/Arrow Guard 1
Favorite role being Mama to Copper. Last seen in our White Christmas. Credits: The American Musical & Dramatic Academy. Bway’s Rocktopia, Off-Bway Reading/Workshop of Disenchanted, National Constitution Center as Sojourner Truth , Sight & Sound JESUS. Dutch Apple, The Gretna Timbers, Strasburg Railroad, Servant Stage & Piercing Word. Film/TV: ESPN: Coors Light, Chicco with MAKE/FILMS, aideM Media Rutter’s & Lamphouse Films Carry Me Home on Amazon Prime. @LindseyGrimble & LindseyGrimble.com
Trevail Maurice
Dave/Thug 3/Town Crier/Arrow Guard 2/King Richard/Sir Reginald
Credits: The Wiz; us scarecrow/Tin man, (fulton theater). The Color Purple; preacher/ol mister, (Ephrata performing arts center). The hunchback of Notre Dame; Director/Saint Aphrodisius (Youngstown playhouse). The Color purple; Director/Ol Mister (Deyor performing arts center). Dreamgirls; Director, (Youngstown playhouse). Grand Night for singing, Male lead (Youngstown playhouse). Pippin; Ensemble, (Youngstown playhouse). Caroline or change; The Dryer, (Youngstown playhouse).
Brad Myer
Young Robin/Prince John
Jay Poff*
Sheriff of Nottingham /Thug 2 /Pants Guard
Matt Provencal*
Robin Hood
is extremely excited and beyond grateful to make his debut with The Fulton Theatre! New York Theatre: ROW (NAMT). Regional: Sweeney Todd, Dogfight, The Burnt Part Boys, Rock of Ages, Titanic, Les Miserables, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Big River, Kinky Boots, A Christmas Story, Thank you to the artistic staff of Robin Hood! For Sierra and Mom.
StephJo Wise*
Wil (Homenia) Scarlett
is proud to be Fulton Theatre’s Director of Education and Outreach and has performed throughout the nation in countless musicals, plays, operas, sketch comedy shows, and concerts. She was beyond honored to recently be named Broadway World Central PA’s Arts Educator of the Decade. StephJo passionately believes that theatre and the arts are for everyone, as they encourage citizens to be curious, make connections, and be engaged participants in their own lives and communities.
*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of actors and stage managers in the United States.