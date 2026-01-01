Dan Fenaughty*
Roy Scheider
Fulton Debut! Recent Credits include: The Cher Show (North Shore Music Theater), The 39 Steps (Hippodrome Theatre), Footloose (Engeman Theatre), Noise Off (Gulfshore Playhouse), Ragtime (Stages/St. Louis), White Christmas (Tuachan), Little Shop of Horrors (Meadow Brook), Beautiful (Theatre Aspen), I Do, I Do (Ozark Actors Theater), Million Dollar Quartet (Saugatuck Center for the Arts) and 42nd Street (Palace Theater). Grateful to Trey for our third voyage together and to all involved from the cast, crew, production team, theater staff, and most of all to you, the audience. All my love to Larissa. TV/FILM: The Good Fight, The Blacklist, Madame Secretary. Proud AEA member
John Hays
Richard Dreyfuss*
John Hays is an actor and musician with a degree in theatre from Pepperdine University. Since then, he has spent most of his time performing around the country, most notably as Billy in the Broadway National Tour of Once, and, until recently, as the lead guitarist for the band Nicotine Dolls. He is thrilled to be acting in his second production under the direction of Trey Compton and is deeply grateful for the opportunity. Endless thanks to his beautiful girlfriend, whose unwavering support—and strength through so many days apart—means everything. Love to Kendal Fries, the best High School theatre teacher anyone could ask for.
Geoffrey Kent*
Robert Shaw
(He/They) Recent credits: Mark Antony in Antony & Cleopatra, Master Ford in The Merry Wives of Windsor and Billy Bones in Treasure Island for the Utah Shakespeare Festival; Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing and Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts; Dracula in Dracula, Col. Brandon in Sense & Sensibility and The Mastiff in The Moors for the Arvada Center; Mercutio in Romeo & Juliet and Petruchio in The Taming of the Shrew for the Orlando Shakespeare Theater; Iago in Othello and Hotspur in Henry 4 Part 1 for the Colorado Shakespeare Festival. Geoffrey also directs, fight directs, and teaches stage combat and Shakespeare around the US. www.GeoffreyKent.com @geoffreykent
Understudies
Peter Herrick
Robert Shaw (u/s)
David Bliss: Hay Fever / George Standby: Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf (Walnut Street Theatre); Lloyd: Noises Off (Clear Space Theatre); Charlie: The Foreigner/ Jean-François Millet: Is He Dead? (Greenbrier Valley Theatre); Twin Brothers: Corpse! (Cortland Rep.); How To Save Jimmy Mcclintock (The Actors Studio); Great Expectatons / Glory Girls (Abingdon Theatre Co.). Other: The Seagull; Richard II; King Lear; Angels In America; Dracula; Gint; Murder On The Nile; I Hate Hamlet (as Barrymore); Macbeth; and Camelot. TV/film: The Whitehouse Plumbers / The Deuce (HBO), The Blacklist (NBC), Bull (CBS), Little Accidents (feature film). Thank you to the Fulton and to my husband Brian and the Hell’s Kitchen Agency.
James Arthel Riley
Richard Dreyfuss (u/s)
James is thrilled to be back at the Fulton! Previous Fulton credits: Deceived (Jack u/s). Previous Lancaster credits: The Mousetrap (Giles Ralston), Fiddler on the Roof (Constable), Camelot (Male Swing) at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. Select regional credits: Little Women (John, Hedgerow Theatre Co.), Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure (Prof. Moriarty, West Virginia Public Theatre), The Burnt Part Boys (Miner Boggs, Mountain Theatre Co.). Film/Television: Chicago P.D. (NBC Universal). James is a proud board member of the Summit Theatre Project in Anchorage, Alaska. Learn more at www.summittheatreproject.org. Many thanks to Marc, Joey and everyone that makes the Fulton so special, including you, the audience! Love to Kaitlyn, Mom, Dad and Paul. For Jean Houck. Thanks be to God.
Joshua Schwartz
Roy Scheider (u/s)
is thrilled and grateful to make his Fulton Theatre Groff Series debut. Previous Fulton: Holiday Cabaret (2022, 2023); Ragtime Concert (Admiral Peary). Other recent favorites: Marvin – Falsettos (Susquehanna Stage), Professor Callahan – Legally Blonde (Hershey Area Playhouse), Robert – Company (Susquehanna Stage ’19, Dreamwrights ’21), Beadle Banford – Sweeney Todd (Hershey Area Playhouse); Narrator – Rocky Horror Show (Mickey’s Black Box). Come see Josh as Leo Frank in Parade at Hershey Area Playhouse October 15–25, 2026. Offstage, Josh is an attorney at Barley Snyder. Thanks to Mark, Joey, and the entire Fulton team for the opportunity. All my love to Carey, Eli, and Casey.