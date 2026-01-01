John Hays is an actor and musician with a degree in theatre from Pepperdine University. Since then, he has spent most of his time performing around the country, most notably as Billy in the Broadway National Tour of Once, and, until recently, as the lead guitarist for the band Nicotine Dolls. He is thrilled to be acting in his second production under the direction of Trey Compton and is deeply grateful for the opportunity. Endless thanks to his beautiful girlfriend, whose unwavering support—and strength through so many days apart—means everything. Love to Kendal Fries, the best High School theatre teacher anyone could ask for.