November 17 - December 31

Buy Tickets

A Timeless Classic and Holiday Tradition!  

Dance your way through the holidays with Irving Berlin’s classic songs in this Christmas hit! Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical is brought to dazzling life onstage. Our largest dance show of the season sparkles with enormous tap numbers, revolving pianos, and a shimmering score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting musical celebrating family, holiday traditions, and counting your blessings.

Runtime: Approximately 2hr 30min

Act 1 – 1hr 15 min, 20-min intermission, Act 2 45min

View the Digital Program

Meet the Cast! ›

Season Sponsor

Season Co-Sponsors

Production Co-Sponsor

Media Sponsor

Audience Services Sponsors

Opening Night Sponsor

Pay-What-You-Want Sponsors

Print Partner

Creative Partner

Access to the Arts Sponsor

Post Show Reception Sponsor

IDEA Speaker Series Sponsor

ArtsTech Program Sponsor

Music and lyrics by Irving Berlin

Book by David Ives and Paul Blake

A few of our favorite moments!

Get Your Tickets

For info on special pricing, including groups and student rush and accessibility, visit the Box Office

Box Office

Special Performances

Teen Lounge - December 1st at 7:30 PM

Join us on the second Thursday of a production at 5:15 pm to hear from a member of the Creative Team about the current show and the unique challenges the team faced mounting it. For teens only, grades 6-12. Buy ›

November 2022

Sun

Mon

Tue

Wed

Thu

Fri

Sat

30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
7:30 PM
16
7:30 PM
17
7:30 PM
18
8:00 PM
19
2:00 PM 8:00 PM
20
2:00 PM
21
22
7:30 PM
Buy
23
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

November 23rd

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
24
25
8:00 PM
Buy
26
Audio Description ASL Interpretation Open Captions
2:00 PM 8:00 PM

November 26th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (8:00 PM)
27
2:00 PM
Buy
28
29
Audio Description Open Captions
7:30 PM
Buy
30
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

November 30th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
1
7:30 PM
Buy
2
8:00 PM
Buy
3
2:00 PM 8:00 PM

December 3rd

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (8:00 PM)

Sun

Mon

Tue

Wed

Thu

Fri

Sat

27
2:00 PM
Buy
28
29
Audio Description Open Captions
7:30 PM
Buy
30
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

November 30th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
1
7:30 PM
Buy
2
8:00 PM
Buy
3
2:00 PM 8:00 PM

December 3rd

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (8:00 PM)
4
2:00 PM
Buy
5
6
7:30 PM
Buy
7
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

December 7th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
8
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

December 8th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
9
8:00 PM
Buy
10
2:00 PM 8:00 PM

December 10th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (8:00 PM)
11
2:00 PM
Buy
12
13
14
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

December 14th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
15
7:30 PM
Buy
16
8:00 PM
Buy
17
2:00 PM 8:00 PM

December 17th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (8:00 PM)
18
2:00 PM
Buy
19
20
7:30 PM
Buy
21
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

December 21st

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
22
7:30 PM
Buy
23
8:00 PM
Buy
24
25
26
27
7:30 PM
Buy
28
2:00 PM 7:30 PM

December 28th

Choose your performance

Matinee (2:00 PM)

Evening (7:30 PM)
29
7:30 PM
Buy
30
8:00 PM
Buy
31
2:00 PM
Buy
Evening (8:00 PM)
Evening (7:30 PM)
Matinee (2:00 PM)

