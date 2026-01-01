West Side Story Cast
Alexia Acebo*
Consuelo, u/s Anita
Thrilled to be making my Fulton Theatre debut! National Tour: Wicked (Witch’s Mother), Chicago (Ensemble, Velma U/S). Regional: West Side Story (Houston Grand Opera, Broadway at Music Circus), White Christmas (Music Circus), Jesus Christ Superstar (Music Circus), On Your Feet! (The Muny). All glory to God. Endless gratitude to Lakey Wolff. Thank you to the Fulton team for the opportunity to help tell this story. ILYBC. IG: @alexiaacebocarter
Nicholas Ammon
Snowboy
Nicholas Ammon is thrilled to be back at the Fulton Theatre! He is a Junior BFA Musical Theatre Major at Rider University. Previously at Fulton: Grease (Teen Ensemble), 9 to 5 (Josh Newstead). Recent credits include: 9 to 5 (Swing), Myths & Hymns (Singer/Dancer), and Twelfth Night (Ensemble) at Rider University. Much love to his family, friends, and everyone at the Fulton Theatre for this opportunity! @nickammon29
Robbie Beirne
Tony
Robbie Beirne is truly honored to be playing this iconic role here at The Fulton Theatre. A recent graduate from SUNY Geneseo’s BFA Musical Theatre program, he most recently was in A Christmas Carol (Young Ebenezer) at the Engeman Theatre in Long Island, NY; Oklahoma! (Curly) and Anything Goes (Billy Crocker) at the Woodstock Playhouse in Woodstock, NY. He would like to thank Don Kot, Joan Floriano, the team at About Artists Agency, and his parents for being so incredibly supportive! IG: @robbiebeirne_
Kevin Bowman
A-rab
Fulton debut! Recent Texas State University – Musical Theatre graduate. Recent regional credits include West Side Story (Houston Grand Opera), Crazy For You, Something Rotten! (Music Theater Wichita), and A Chorus Line (The Palace Theatre). Special thanks to his family, CESD, and everyone here at The Fulton! @kevindbowman kevindbowman.com
Grace Brad "GB"
Anybodys
GB (they/she/he) is a graduate of Rider University with a BFA in Musical Theatre. Past credits include: Frozen (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), The Little Mermaid (Summer Theatre of New Canaan), Hair & Kiss Me Kate (Cortland Repertory Theatre). Endless gratitude to friends, family, and The Mine Talent Agency team for their support! IG: @gracebrad_ gracebrad.com
Jonathan Bryant*
Big Deal, Dance Captain
Is excited to return back to the Fulton! Previous credits – (Broadway & 1st National Tour) Beetlejuice, (Regional): West Side Story MUNY, Fiddler on the Roof MUNY, 42nd Street Bucks County Playhouse, Hello Dolly MSMT. Previous Fulton credits – Kinky Boots, White Christmas, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Sound of Music, Cinderella, & Peter Pan. @jonathanabryant
Joe Capstick*
Officer Krupke/Gladhand, Fight Captain
Joe happily returns to the Fulton Theatre where he was last seen as Professor in South Pacific. Some favorite regional credits include Cosmo Brown in Singin’ in the Rain (Riverside Theatre), Dippy in Anything Goes (The Muny), George in The Drowsy Chaperone (Peninsula Players Theatre), Bill Calhoun in Kiss Me, Kate (Skylight Music Theatre), and the ensembles of 42nd Street (Drury Lane Theatre, Riverside Theatre), Holiday Inn (Marriott Theatre, Drury Lane Theatre), Newsies (Paramount Theatre), and Elf: The Musical (Tuacahn). For my Wifey, my Family, and my pal, Lev.
Roberto Facchin
Indio
Roberto Facchin is from Málaga, Spain, and is currently based in New York City. He is a member of The NEW Jack Cole Dancers, dedicated to preserving the legacy of Jack Cole. His credits include CHICAGO (Broadway National Tour) as Harry/Harrison/Spirit of Fosse, A Chorus Line (Spain and Broadway 50th Anniversary) as Mark, West Side Story as Chino (Pittsburgh CLO/Kansas Starlight), Anastasia (White Plains) and Broadway Backwards 2026 as Hunyak in the Cell Block Tango. He has also performed as a principal dancer in The Club Act with The New Jack Cole Dancers, along with additional ballet work for Ballets With a Twist or Covenant Ballet Theatre.
Bryan Fortunato
Chino
Fulton Debut! He is an incoming senior musical theatre major at Texas State University. West Side Story, Footloose, Anastasia (Maine State Music Theatre), Sweeney Todd, Guys and Dolls, Sister Act (Texas State). He thanks his family and friends for all of their support!
Paula Gaudier*
Maria
is a proud native Puerto Rican actor. Off-Broadway: 3Penny Opera directed by George Abud (Theatre at St. Jean’s); The Beautiful Lady directed by Anne Bogart (La MaMa). Regional: World Premiere of Something Beautiful directed by Jason Danieley, and A Little Night Music directed by Julianne Boyd (Barrington Stage Company); Nina in In the Heights (Bristol Riverside Theatre); Maria in West Side Story (Mac-Haydn Theatre, Berkshire Theater nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress). BFA in Musical Theater from Manhattanville University. Classical Guitar studies from El Conservatorio de Música de Puerto Rico. “May we keep seeking to know all people, all cultures, all the souls that shape our country. And in that knowing, soften our hearts to humanity, choosing always to reach for one another rather than turn away.” @paulagaudier
Steve Haggard*
Lieutenant Shrank
Broadway: Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Regional: Witch, DOUBT, The Importance of Being Earnest (Writer’s Theatre). Tribes (Steppenwolf). King Lear, As You Like It, Romeo and Juliet (Chicago Shakespeare). 33 to Nothing, 3C, The Aliens, Sender, The Mutilated (A Red Orchid Theatre). Arcadia, Hay Fever, The Winter’s Tale, The Tempest, Two Gentlemen of Verona, Rosencranz and Guildenstern are Dead, Hamlet (American Players Theatre). TV: “The Chi,” “Chicago PD” “Chicago Fire” “Prison Break” Film: Drunkboat, Widows and the upcoming indie film I Always Hated My Brother. Steve is a graduate of DePaul University and a proud member of AEA and SAG/Aftra.
Yoni Haller*
Luis, u/s Chino
Fulton Theatre debut! Regional: The Old Globe, The Marriott, The MUNY, Asolo Rep, Kansas City Starlight, North Shore Music Theatre, Theatre By The Sea, New London Barn Playhouse, The Lex, Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals. Proud alum of Walnut Hill School for the Arts. Thanks to the incredible team at BlocNYC, and to my amazing parents who have made everything possible!
Cade Jetté
Action
Cade Jetté is a rising Junior Musical Theater Major at University of Michigan, SMTD. Cade’s theatre credits include The Encore’s production of West Side Story (Action), University of Michigan productions of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (ensemble) Of Thee I Sing (ensemble), & The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Dance Captain, ensemble, Official). Other productions include West Side Story (Riff), The Little Mermaid (Grimsby), Mean Girls (ensemble) & Les Misérables. Thanks to DToF, Cade has performed in various ballets, including The Nutcracker (Cavalier, Snow King, Trepak, Prince, Toy Solider), The Bell, A Ballet Adaptation of Polar Express (The Boy, Lord of the Wind and Wood, Elf). Infinite thanks to MSA! Dad, Mom, Cerys & Kale—Love you guys! Hats off to you all!
Chloe Rae Kehm*
Velma
Chloe Rae Kehm is thrilled to be performing with the Fulton Theatre! 1st National Tours: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Prom. Goodspeed Musicals: A Chorus Line. Broadway At Music Circus: Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Elf the Musical. Pittsburgh CLO: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Grease, Oklahoma!, Brigadoon. Infinite thanks to CESD. Love to my family and those who make this dream possible. @chloeraekehm
Tash Marconi*
Francisca
A proud Uruguayan born in Australia, Tash is thrilled to make her US theatre debut ! Australia/International: WICKED, In The Heights (assoc choreo/ensemble/cover carla), Grease (ensemble/cover Cha cha), Dirty Dancing, A Chorus Line. Artists: Paula Abdul (North American tour/Las Vegas Residency- Dance Captain/Dancer/assoc choreo) Taylor Swift, JLO, Meghan Trainor, Kylie Minogue, Ricky Martin, Kelly Clarkson & Jason Derulo. TV/Film: ELVIS, The Great Gatsby, Dance Academy, Raven’s Home, VMA’s, AMA’s, BBMA’s. Tash thanks her family,Samuel, & BLOC for their love. Ready to make big dreams come true @tashmarconi & Follow my page for high performance mindset for artists @themethod_bytash
Matthew Marvin*
Diesel, u/s Riff
is thrilled to return to the Fulton after appearing in 2017’s Newsies. National Tours: Beauty and the Beast, Elf The Musical. Regional credits include Flounder in The Little Mermaid at Tuacahn; Riverside, Maine State, Stages St. Louis, A.C.T. of Connecticut, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, and The Lexington Theatre Company. Film: Doubt. BFA: Marymount Manhattan College. Endless thanks to Erin, Stephen, Marc, Joey, Bob Cline, and my team at Avalon Artists Group.
Mallorie Mendoza
Rosalia
Mallorie Mendoza is a Musical Theatre graduate from the Manhattan School of Music and is so excited to be back at the Fulton! Some of her past credits include Elf at Fulton Theatre, Kinky Boots at Bucks County Playhouse, The Sound of Music, Memphis, and White Christmas at The Lexington Theatre Company, and Anastasia, Frozen, Jersey Boys, The Little Mermaid, The Wizard of Oz, Newsies, and A Christmas Carol at Tuacahn Ampitheatre! She’d like to thank her friends, family and Jackson for their constant support!
Maddie Parrish*
Minnie, u/s Anybodys
Maddie (she/her) is thrilled to be in her first show at The Fulton! NYC credits: The Met Opera, NY City Center, The McKittrick Hotel. Tour: Finding Neverland (Peter Pan), Parsons Dance. She received her BFA from NYU Tisch. Love to Suite Talent, my family, Julia, and Boots. @madsparrish
Andy Richardson*
Baby John
Andy is so happy to make his Fulton debut! Broadway: Newsies (OBC Romeo, closing Crutchie), Gypsy (w/ Patti LuPone), Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! the Musical. National Tour: Wicked (u/s Boq), Newsies (Crutchie), Kinky Boots (Angel). Regional: Tuacahn Amphitheatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Broadway at Music Circus. Endless thanks to everyone at The Mine agency, the whole Fulton team, Dolly Parton (for being amazing), libraries and independent bookstores everywhere, and above all to his amazing family and friends. Love ya, love ya, love ya! Website: andy-richardson.com | IG: @aricha3
Manuel Santos*
Bernardo
Adriana Scalice*
Anita
Is thrilled to be at the Fulton! She is best known for appearing on the SIX national tour as Catherine Parr and the first national tour of Mean Girls, standing by for Cady, Regina, and Janis. She recently starred in Signature Theatre’s record-breaking production of In the Heights as Vanessa. BFA: Texas State University. Love to family, friends, and CGF Talent! @adrianascalice
Reaghan Snow
Graziella
Reaghan is beyond thrilled to be making her regional theater debut at The Fulton! A North Carolina native now based in New York City, she recently completed Broadway Dance Center’s Professional Semester and is so grateful to be pursuing her passion on stage. She extends endless thanks to her family, Bryan Phoebus, Jose Rondon Jr., and the wonderful Fulton team for their support! @reaghangiven
Lauren Soto*
Teresita, u/s Maria
Fulton Theatre debut! Broadway: Mamma Mia! Tours: Mamma Mia!, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story (international). Regional: Grease (The Rev), A Chorus Line (The Wick Theatre). BFA in Commercial Dance from Pace University. Lots of love and thanks to my endlessly supportive family & my fiancé, Matt! “Yo sería borincano, aunque naciera en la luna!”
Ethan Van Slyke*
Riff
Recently seen in the Broadway revival of Mamma Mia, as well as the North American Tour of The Outsiders. Regional: The Muny (West Side Story), Goodspeed (South Pacific), Arena Stage (Newsies). Proud graduate of the University of Michigan, Class of 2024. Thank you all for coming to the show!
Adrian Villegas*
Pepe, u/s Bernardo
Fulton Debut! Adrian is an eclectic Puerto Rican/Colombian performer and artist who was most recently seen in Twelfth Night for Shakespeare in the Park directed by Saheem Ali, and made their off-broadway debut in DRAG: The Musical at New World Stages last year. Regional credits Galileo: A New Musical (Berkeley Rep, dir. Michael Mayer), Rent (Angel Schunard, The MUNY). They also obtained a BFA in Contemporary Musical Theater and Film from Hussian College in Studio and had the honor of being a two-time Jimmy Award nominee in 2016 and 2017. Thank you to my incredible team at Bloc NYC and to the Fulton for such an amazing opportunity. Wepa! IG: @ad_vi
Bruce Winant*
Doc
…having “retired” to Lancaster a couple years ago, Bruce is so happy to have been welcomed into the Fulton family having appeared in It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play (Mr. Potter and 12 other roles), A Christmas Carol (Scrooge), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Grandpa Joe), Misery (Buster) and Ragtime In Concert. Bruce has also appeared with the Lancaster Symphony Orcestra and the PA Ballet Academy. Before moving here from the NY area, Bruce had appeared in 9 Broadway shows including: The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, Les Miserables, Miss Saigon, Ragtime, An American in Paris, Fiddler… and others. On TV he has been seen in Your Friends and Neighbors, Law & Order, Law & Order SVU, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, Bull, Star Trek: TNG, The West Wing and more. Much thanks to Marc, Joey and Stephen and Love to Kristin, Arden and Jayce. For more – www.brucewinant.com.
Sophia Amaya
Ensemble
Sophia feels absolutely overjoyed and honored to represent her Latin roots as she returns to the Fulton in West Side Story! Fulton credits: Cats (Electra), The Nutcracker (Clara), Aladdin (Scheherazade), Frozen (Ensemble). Other regional credits: Hadestown: Teen Edition (Eurydice), Fiddler on the Roof (Chava), White Christmas (Dance Captain, Featured Ensemble), The Sound of Music (u/s Leisl, Ensemble), Big Fish (u/s Mermaid, Ensemble), Newsies Jr (Katherine), and Anastasia Jr (Lily). Film: Carol (Mindy). Sophia currently trains with the Pennsylvania Regional Ballet. She thanks her Abuela Maria for the years of family room salsa lessons. And she thanks the rest of her incredible family and her favorite “Jet Boy”, Isaac, for their love and support. She dedicates all her performances to God. 1 Peter 4:10 @itssophiaamaya
Isaac Baloche
Ensemble
Isaac Baloche is thrilled to be making his Fulton debut in West Side Story. Past credits include: Footloose YE (Ren McCormack), The Sound of Music (Friedrich), Hunchback of Notre Dame (featured dancer/ congregation), Anastasia (featured dancer/ ensemble), Seussical (Wickersham brother), Titanic (Bellboy, u/s Charles). He thanks his friends and family for their constant love and support, especially Sophia, his favorite “Shark girl.” He would like to thank the Fulton for this opportunity and dedicates all his performances to the Lord.
Trenton Breneman
Ensemble,"Somewhere" Solo
Trenton is ecstatic to be a part of this production! He is an upcoming senior in high school and performs at many theaters in the area as well as at school. Some of his favorite roles he has played are George in CATS at the Fulton and Bobby Strong in Urinetown at Lampeter Strasburg high school. He would like to thank his friends and family for always supporting him and his dreams.
Leah Brighter
Ensemble
Leah is thrilled to be making her Fulton debut in West Side Story! She is entering her second year at Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music, pursuing her BFA in contemporary dance. Growing up here in Lancaster, she trained with Pulse Dance Studio and has also danced in the Nutcracker ballet with Viktor Yeliohin for many years, including the role of Clara. In high school, she toured and interned with Dancers Inc after winning two national titles of Teen Miss and Senior Miss Dancers Inc. She also is a convention assistant with Deviate Dance and an ambassador for MOVE: The Initiative. She would love to thank everyone at the Fulton as well as her family for always supporting her! Instagram: @leahbrighter
Bella Cesarini
Ensemble
Bella could not be more excited to be back at the Fulton! Some of her favorite credits include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Into the Woods, A Season for Wishes (CojoMotion Dance Company), and Ready to Dive: Celebrating the Music of Olivia Dean at The Green Room 42 (producer). Big thanks to her friends and family for all their support! IG: @bellaacesarini
Cole Gable
Ensemble, u/s Jets
is super excited to be returning to the Fulton stage! He was last seen at the Fulton in A Christmas Story (Flick) and often volunteers as a Fulton Ambassador when not performing. Other credits include Finding Neverland and A Christmas Story at Dutch Apple. In the fall, he will be attending Penn State University, University Park, to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering. WE ARE! Thank you to my friends for all of our shenanigans and to my family for raising me on musical theater.
Adam Makké
Ensemble
Fulton debut! Broadway: Caroline, or Change revival (Noah)…Tony and Grammy nom. Regional: Matilda (Nigel), The Wizard of Oz (Ensemble), Pinkalicious (Peter), Junie B. Jones (Herb). Theater: The Sound of Music (Friedrich), The Prom (Barry), Into the Woods (Jack). Film: Together Forever! (High Dramma). Thank you to Lisa, Therese, MaraEnt Management, Osbrink Agency, mom and dad! @adammakkeofficial
Ava Rosalía Graff
Ensemble, u/s "Somewhere" solo
Ava is so excited to return to the Fulton stage in West Side Story! Ava is currently pursuing a degree in Political Science at Elizabethtown College while continuing to perform on and off campus. Previous credits include Cats (Ivy) and Grease (Teen Ensemble) at the Fulton Theatre, and The Sound of Music (Ensemble, u/s Liesl, Sophia) at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. She is thankful for the support of her friends and family and grateful to the Fulton Theatre for the amazing opportunity!
Jahree
Ensemble
I am a new college student and this is my first show at the Fulton Theatre. Growing up in Lancaster, I have always seen the Fulton and their shows. It was a dream of mine to perform here. Musical theatre has always been a passion of mine I’ve starred in shows such as Aida, Mary Poppins, and Matilda as Mr. Wormwood. I hope to continue in theater, music, acting, and dance with the Fulton being my jump off point!
Arabelle Petersheim
Ensemble
Lyla Sophy
Ensemble
Lyla Sophy is a passionate and hardworking performer, thrilled to be part of West Side Story. She currently trains at Evolving Dance Company, honing her skills in various styles of dance. Her recent credits include starring as Cady Heron in the Blue Mountain Drama Club’s production of Mean Girls. Lyla is eager to collaborate with the cast and creative team, further developing her talents as a dancer and performer throughout this production.
External Understudies
Duane Hespell
u/s Doc/Shrank/Krupke/Gladhand
Duane is both thrilled and honored for the opportunity to appear in his first Mainstage production at the Fulton. Fresh off a run of local favorites such as Little Women (Mr. Laurence), A Tale of Two Cities (Dr. Manette), A Christmas Carol (Scrooge), and most recently in Servant Stage’s You Can’t Take It With You (Grandpa/Martin Vanderhof). Duane is thankful for the chance to collaborate with such a talented company. Much love to Becky for her continued support—and as a grateful outsider coming in, he promises to stay cool and not start any rumbles.
Seger Ott-Rudolph
u/s Tony
Seger is overjoyed to make his Fulton debut in one of his favorite musicals. A native of Silver Spring, MD, he is a 2025 Jimmy Awards Finalist for Best Actor and a 2025 YoungArts Winner with Distinction in Musical Theatre. Currently a music theatre major at Oberlin, Seger made his regional theatre debut at Beck Center for the Arts in The SpongeBob Musical (Perch Perkins, u/s Squidward). Select credits include Fun Home (Bruce Bechdel), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Phoebus de Martin), The Secret Garden (Archibald Craven), and Big Fish (Edward Bloom). He is thrilled to be part of this production of West Side Story and is deeply grateful for the steadfast support of his family, friends, and mentors! INSTAGRAM: @seegeebee | YOUTUBE: @segerorperformingarts